bp supports research into ancient history

bp today presented two comprehensive research books that delve into the origins of Azerbaijan as a country. The books, titled “Azerbaijan, Historico-Geographical Atlas” and “Azerbaijan, Historico-Ethnographic Atlas”, represent a pioneering effort to describe ancient and medieval geographical maps alongside historical and ethno-cultural narratives. These narratives are supported by historical facts and evidence that chart the development of Azerbaijan as an ancient country.



bp’s support for this research is part of its commitment to promoting Azerbaijan’s history and its rich cultural heritage.



The books, which together contain 564 pages, have been published in Azerbaijani and English for wider readership.

The publications represent a groundbreaking work that combines detailed cartographic analysis with historical and ethnographic documentation. This unique approach provides readers with a vivid and accurate portrayal of Azerbaijan’s historical landscape, offering insights into the ethnicity of its people through geographical and cultural evolution of the land and the region surrounding it. The meticulous analysis of historical maps and documents create a comprehensive and accurate representation of Azerbaijan’s historical geography.



The author of the book is prof. Hasan Hasanov, Doctor of History, a well-known scholar, public figure and statesman.



“By supporting this project, we aim to contribute to the broader understanding of the country’s historical significance and its role in the development of the entire region. This important research work is a testament to the rich and diverse history of this ancient land called Azerbaijan and the amazing heritage of this ancient civilization – Azerbaijani Turks. We believe the books will serve as a valuable resource for scholars, researchers, and a wide range of people who are interested in the historic development of the region.”, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said



The presentation event, held today at Baku Book Centre, was attended by prominent historians, scholars, researchers and cultural figures. Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of the research work, the methodology and approach of the author as key to the studies into the historical and geographical paths the country and the region have followed since ancient times.



The cost of the project is 178,540 AZN ($105,000). It was implemented by the TEAS Press Publishing House.

bp will present the books as a gift to libraries, universities and relevant research institutions.

