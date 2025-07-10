bp’s contribution to 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Press

bp is pleased to announce its support for a significant cultural heritage project as part of its social investment activities in Azerbaijan.

As part of this project, bp has funded the publication of transliterated issues of Dirilik (Life) magazine - an influential publication from the early 20th century that played a vital role in shaping Azerbaijan’s intellectual and literary life.

The project involves the transliteration of Dirilik’s original texts from the Arabic script historically used in Azerbaijani into the modern Latin alphabet. This effort aims to make these invaluable writings accessible to today’s readers, researchers, and future generations.

This initiative reflects bp’s broader commitment to promoting Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage and highlights the company’s long-term partnership with the country and its people.



"We are pleased to fund the publication as it is an important contribution to the preservation and promotion of Azerbaijan’s cultural and intellectual legacy. We are proud to support efforts that bring these historical texts back to life for modern audiences,” said Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp vice president for the Caspian region. "The first issue of the magazine featured an editorial titled “Our Goals”, in which the magazine’s editor-in-chief Aliabbas Muznib called on readers to learn from history and embrace both physical and spiritual vitality through national awareness and education. The magazine’s slogan “Word of the press should be the word of the century”—reflected its mission to enlighten and inspire. By funding the transliteration of the brilliant examples of Azerbaijan’s early press, we hope to contribute to the 150th anniversary celebrations of Azerbaijan’s National Press, which proudly continues this mission today.”

Originally published between 1914 and 1916, Dirilik was described by Mirza Bala Mahammadzada - Azerbaijani publicist, writer, and political figure—as a “literary, public and political magazine of the Turkic world.” The magazine featured articles on public and political events, literature, culture, and history, with a strong emphasis on national unity, cultural progress, and the promotion of national identity.

Dirilik published works by Azerbaijan’s renowned intellectuals, writers and poets such as Mahammad Amin Rasulzada, Ismail bey Gaspirali, Jafar Jabbarli, Aliagha Vahid and others. It is widely regarded as one of the most important literary and ideological centres of its time.

The project was implemented by the cultural and historical research foundation National Heritage Cultural and Historical Research foundation.

bp allocated 25,000 AZN (approximately $14,700) to cover the publication costs of the book.



bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 33 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested more than $87 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s and its co-venturers’ social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent about $111 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,398 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

