bp’s new SVP, production

bp is pleased to announce the appointment of Elkhan Mammadov as senior vice president (SVP), production, effective 2 December 2024.



In his new role Elkhan will be responsible for managing bp’s global upstream production activities. He will be based in bp’s London office and will report to Gordon Birrell, executive vice president, production and operations.



Currently Elkhan is vice president, production, for the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye (AGT) region. In this position Elkhan has been leading the AGT production organization for the last several years.

Gary Jones, bp’s regional president for AGT, said: “Elkhan is a highly respected leader, well known for his passion for safety and the connection and trust he builds with colleagues, teams and external stakeholders. Under his leadership, the teams have been operating bp’s Caspian offshore and onshore facilities with remarkable safety performance and world-class efficiency and reliability. Earlier this year, he oversaw the safe start-up of the Azeri Central East project, bp’s most technologically advanced platform – bp’s seventh in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG). I would like to take this opportunity to thank Elkhan for everything he has done for AGT and wish him every success in his new role.”

Elkhan started his career in the aviation sector before joining bp in 2001 as an instrument technician. Since then, he has worked in a variety of onshore and offshore roles including offshore installation manager and area operations manager. He also held the role of business advisor to the AGT regional president. Elkhan has a strong track record of leading complex operations, from the giant ACG and Shah Deniz offshore fields to one of the biggest onshore terminals in the world at Sangachal, and oil and gas export pipelines which span across Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.



Elkhan holds a master’s degree in Automation of Processes from the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, along with qualifications from MIT and the London Business School. He is a winner of Paul Martins Award in Operations Excellence.

In 2014, Elkhan was presented with a “Taraqqi” (Progress) medal by the President of Azerbaijan for his significant contributions to the oil and gas sector in the country.

Elkhan is married and is a father of three children.