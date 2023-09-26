bp’s contribution to ‘The Heydar Aliyev Year’

"Oil has been Azerbaijan’s greatest wealth, it belongs to its people, and not only to its present, but also future generations".

Heydar Aliyev



bp as Azerbaijan’s long-term and reliable partner today proudly presented a set of four books in commemoration of ‘The Year of Heydar Aliyev’ which marks the 100th birthday of Azerbaijan’s national leader.

The books depict the incredibly rich history of Azerbaijan’s new independent oil strategy and as such represent a valuable source of historical facts and data about Azerbaijan’s rebirth as an important global energy hub.

The publication covers the four pillars of Azerbaijan’s energy saga – the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field, the Shah Deniz gas field, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil export pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC).

Addressing the presentation event held in Baku today, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, communications and external affairs, said: “ACG, Shah Deniz, BTC and the South Caucasus Pipeline are Azerbaijan’s world class national assets. The entire history of these assets started with national leader Heydar Aliyev’s farsighted vision and the strategy which he so wisely set up for his nation’s future. In fact, it was his visionary leadership that shaped Azerbaijan's modern history and its new oil era. Through publishing these books, we would like to contribute to ‘The Year of Heydar Aliyev’ honouring his 100th birthday and paying tribute to his exceptional role in the development of Azerbaijan and the entire region.” “The books we have presented today are an outcome of a year-long extensive research work and live conversations with those who have been part of the history in the making. We are proud to be able to make this contribution to honour Heydar Aliyev’s role in this tremendous history.”

The author of the publication is Ilham Shaban – a well-known expert on energy issues, journalist, head of the Oil Research Centre and, most importantly, a proud witness who has exceptional personal knowledge of the entire new energy era of Azerbaijan.

The books have been printed by TEAS Press.

The total cost of the project including the research work and publication of the books is 154,157 AZN ($90,681).

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 31 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested around $84 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s social investments target such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent about $109 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,349 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan

