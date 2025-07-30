Building vocational skills in renewable energy

bp on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, SGC, NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh, Eni, MVM and TotalEnergies – is pleased to announce the successful completion of a transformative vocational education project aimed at enhancing the quality of training in renewable energy technologies in Azerbaijan.



The initiative is part of bp’s and its co-venturers’ commitment to supporting education and sustainable development in the country.



The project focused on equipping vocational students and instructors with the knowledge and practical skills required to participate in the rapidly growing renewable energy sector. It comprised two key components:



1. Establishment of renewable energy workshops - two fully equipped, state-of-the-art renewable energy workshops were set up – one for Baku State Vocational Education Center for Construction and Installation, and the other for Baku State Vocational Education Center for Techniques and Technologies.



These innovative facilities offer immersive, hands-on training experiences based on real-world renewable energy scenarios. Each workshop features advanced solar and wind energy systems, enabling students to develop practical skills aligned with industry standards.



2. Development of a comprehensive climate change and environment training module, which was prepared and integrated into the vocational education curriculum. The module covers such sections as the science and impact of global warming, human contributions to climate change, renewable energy as a mitigation strategy, and energy efficiency and sustainable development.



Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said:

“We are pleased to have successfully completed a project that will deliver long-term benefits to Azerbaijan’s vocational education system and its renewables energy sector. We believe the project provides valuable opportunities for students to gain practical skills in renewable energy technologies and for instructors to enhance their teaching capabilities. Most importantly, it promotes sustainable climate literacy and environmental responsibility among young professionals, helping to build a skilled workforce for Azerbaijan’s energy transition.”



The project was implemented by the World Skills Azerbaijan Association Public Union. It was launched in May 2024 and completed in July 2025, with a total cost of 322,000 AZN (approximately $189,400).



bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 33 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested more than $87 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.



bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.



The company’s and its co-venturers’ social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent about $111 million on social investment projects in this country.



In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,398 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.



For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

