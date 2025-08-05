Improving access to freshwater resources in communities

bp is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first phase of a water supply project implemented in the Avaran community of the Gusar district.

The project is part of bp’s ongoing extensive water supply programme for rural communities in Azerbaijan (please see below the project overview).



The initiative is in line with bp’s aim to reduce its net freshwater use in stressed catchments where the company operates. This is to be achieved by both using freshwater more efficiently in our operations and collaborating with others to replenish freshwater in stressed catchments.



The water initiative for the Avaran community includes the construction of a new membrane-covered water reservoir with a 10,000m³ capacity and a 2,000m³ sludge sedimentation pool in the Avaran village of the Gusar district of Azerbaijan.



In addition, a new 1.4 km water pipeline has been installed to supply the newly-built reservoir with fresh water from the nearby Jagar Jibir water channel. All other infrastructure required for the full and efficient functioning of the new water supply system has also been put in place. This includes pumping and filtering stations, water tanks, as well as direct connection of 125 beneficiary households with the new water supply system.

Addressing the event in the Avaran village to celebrate the successful completion of the project, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said: “We are pleased to help the Avaran village community to get direct access to freshwater through a newly established water supply system. The initiative is part of our broader commitment to helping improve the water situation in rural communities. The project we are celebrating today is a testament to this commitment, delivering tangible benefits to local communities and ecosystems. With the successful completion of phase one, now we look forward to the second phase of this project, which will supply additional 263 households with fresh water. The second phase of the project is currently in progress, and we aim to have it fully operational by the end of 2025.”

The project cost is 810,390 AZN ($476,700). It was implemented by the Regional Development public union (Regional İnkişaf İctimai Birliyi (RIIB).

bp’s water projects in Azerbaijan - enhancing rural water access and sustainability



Project overview



bp has an extensive water supply programme for rural communities in Azerbaijan. This initiative aligns with bp’s global aim to reduce net freshwater use in water-stressed catchments by improving operational efficiency and collaborating with local partners to replenish freshwater resources.

Launched in November 2023, the programme is scheduled for completion in April 2026, with a total investment of 5,265,556 AZN ($3,097,385).

The programme comprises three major components:



1. Kahriz restoration project in Tovuz



This project focuses on the restoration of the Dovshanly and Mahammadagali kahrizes—traditional underground water channels in the Tovuz district. The initiative is designed to benefit the village of Ashagi Gushchu, home to over 10,000 residents.



The cost of the project is 1,282,227 AZN ($754,251) and it is implemented by Puls-R. It started in November 2023 with the completion date expected in December 2025.



2. Water supply projects in Goychay and Gusar



Successfully completed in June 2025, this dual-component project has significantly improved water access for agricultural and domestic use in both communities.

The total cost of the project is 2,388,130 AZN ($1,404,782) - 1,577,740 AZN ($928,082) for Goychay, and 810,390 AZN ($476,700) for the Avaran project in Gusar.

The project was implemented by the Regional Development public union (Regional İnkişaf İctimai Birliyi (RIIB).



In Goychay, the project enabled irrigation of over 100 hectares of land, including 83 hectares belonging to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Scientific Research Institute of Fruit and Tea Cultivation and 15 hectares owned by local farmers. The new water system now delivers over 500,000 m³ of water annually.



In Gusar (Avaran village), the project included the construction of a 10,000 m³ membrane-covered reservoir, a 2,000 m³ sedimentation pool, and a 1.4 km pipeline connecting to the Jagar Jibir water channel. Additional infrastructure such as pumping and filtering stations, water tanks, and household connections were also established, directly benefiting 125 households.



3. Community-managed water projects



This initiative comprises 15 separate water system projects across the Kurdamir, Yevlakh, Goranboy, and Samukh districts, aiming to provide safe drinking water, irrigation, and sanitation systems to approximately 10,000 people.



With a total cost of around 1,595,200 AZN ($938,352), the project is implemented by the public union Umid (Ümid Sosial İnkişafa Dəstək ictimai birliyi). Launched in November 2023, the project will continue until April 2026.



To date, work has been completed in 13 of the 15 communities, with the remaining two on track for completion by the project’s end.



Further information:

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku.

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95

