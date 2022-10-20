Supporting Azerbaijan’s literary youth

bp today publicly presented four books of modern Azerbaijani poetry and prose which the company has sponsored to promote Azerbaijan’s modern

literature. The project aimed to support four young and talented authors - two

poets and two writers by publishing their selected literary pieces.

In his address to the presentation event the chairman of the Writers Union of Azerbaijan, People’s Writer Anar, said: “Azerbaijan’s literature, which has historically made a great journey of development, today continues to prosper remaining committed to its traditions and building on valuable contributions by emerging literary talents and creative youth. There are a great many admired and remarkable young authors in Azerbaijan’s modern literature who fascinate their readers with new literary works. It is very pleasing that bp has supported many important projects promoting Azerbaijan’s history, culture and literature and this is very much appreciated by the public. bp’s support for the publication of the books of young poets Shahriyar del Gerani and Farid Huseyn and young writers Omar Khayyam and late II Mahmoud, who are all renowned for their own distinguished style and expression, is a very notable initiative.”

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, communications and external affairs, said:

“bp is very pleased to have this opportunity to continue

to promote Azerbaijan's amazing literary legacy. Before, we supported a number of very important projects to research and promote the invaluable poetic heritage of Nizami and Nasimi, the giants of Azerbaijan’s and the world’s literary treasury. This new project is however about the younger generation, and we hope it represents a substantial contribution to the future of Azerbaijan’s literature, one of the oldest and greatest literatures in the world. It reflects our desire for the fabulous distinctions

and unique traditions of Azerbaijan’s literature to continue into the future and be enriched with even more splendid and tremendous literary masterpieces.”



The four newly published books are:

“The White Spot”, a collection of poems by Farid Huseyn;

“The Poems More Famous Than Myself”, a collection of poetry by Shahriyar del Gerani;

“Our Fathers, Our Mothers”, a collection of short stories by Omar Khayyam;

“The Irrelevant Death”, a collection of short stories and a novel by Mahmud II.

The book presentation event brought together a large group of well-known literary figures, scholars, researchers and literature lovers.

The four publications together make about 800 pages. The total cost of the project, including the cost of the publication of the

books, is over 43,000 AZN.



