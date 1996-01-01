Site traffic information and cookies

#InThisTogether

BPTT is committed to supporting the national community as Trinidad and Tobago responds to COVID-19

     

     

     

bpTT deepens outreach in Mayaro

 

Over 1,700 persons from Mayaro and environs will benefit from BP Trinidad and Tobago’s (bpTT) expansion of its coronavirus
(COVID-19) outreach initiatives to include the preparation and delivery of meals to persons during the month of June.

Read the release

bpTT supports tech transformation

 

Students across Trinidad and the sister isle of Tobago have been given a technological edge through the distribution of laptops by energy company bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT).

Read the release

bpTT is #InThisTogether with Tobago

 

Over 300 families across Tobago have received much needed relief through the food bank initiative implemented by BP Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) at the Fairfield Complex in Scarborough on Saturday, May 30th.
This forms part of their ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis affecting the nation.

Read the release
Laptop distribution
Meal prep at MRC
Support for NGOs in Tobago
Support for NGOs in Tobago
Hamper prep
Local produce for distribution
Hamper prep
Laying out flour
Getting prepped
Hamper preparation
Representatives from NGOs get their cheques
Social support in numbers

bpTT and Rose Foundation to work with community organisations

This initiative will allow the selected NGOs and CBOs to provide food, medication and other essential supplies to those who are unable to access the government’s social relief programmes, including the self-employed, single-parent homes, migrants, and residential homes providing shelter for the elderly, disabled or socially displaced. Emphasis will also be placed on establishing food banks during this period of uncertainty so that women and children, most often disproportionately affected by crises, can have faster access to these services.  

Read the full release
Criteria and contact info

bpTT, Rose Foundation partnership

 

Since 2010 BPTT and the Rose Foundation have worked together to provide skills development in at-risk communities through the Beyond Borders programme.

More about Beyond Borders

#InThisTogether

 

"All over our planet we are seeing tremendous acts of kindness in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. We are pulling together as a global community in a massive way to beat the health threat that has turned our world upside down."

 

Former bp CEO Bernard Looney

 

Find out how BP is playing its part around the world...

More on BP's efforts worldwide