bpTT and IMA team up on marine conservation

Project MARIN progressing

 

The Institute of Marine Affairs’ coral and seagrass restoration project, MARIN, has passed through a successful pilot phase and is now set to enter the main phase with support from bp. The pilot was funded by bpTT and parent company bp has committed to a five year work programme and grant funding with the IMA to support broader conservation and restoration efforts across Tobago, working in partnership with NGO’s, community groups and stakeholders, and with various government agencies.

What is Project MARIN?

Under the Marine Resilience Initiative (MARIN) Tobago, the IMA will explore suitable methodologies for seagrass and coral reef restoration; one that maintains biodiversity and continues to support livelihoods. It will also sensitise communities to the importance of coral reef and seagrass restoration efforts and build support for sustainable restoration and active management efforts.

Project MARIN launch

Project launch

What does MARIN mean?

The Institute of Marine Affairs

The mission of the IMA is to conduct and foster research and to provide advice for the sustainable management of the coastal and marine areas and resources of Trinidad and Tobago.

