Ryan Chaitram at Pan Month 2025 launch

Good morning everyone, It is truly an honour to join you today as a steelpan ambassasor at the official launch Steelpan Month 2025 and to celebrate the anniversary of the steelpan being declared the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago. This is not only a celebration of our cultural heritage but also a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to preserving and promoting one of the most iconic symbols of our national identity.



While Carnival has long been the traditional showcase for the steelpan, Pan Month offers us something equally powerful—a dedicated time to reflect on the steelpan’s journey, its cultural significance, and its transformative role in our communities. It is a time to celebrate the steelpan not just as an instrument of music, but as an instrument of opportunity—creating employment, nurturing talent, and building communities.At bpTT, we are proud to be more than just a sponsor—we are a committed Steelpan Ambassador. This title is not merely ceremonial. Our journey began with our longstanding support of the bp Renegades Steel Orchestra, and over the years, that relationship has blossomed into something much greater.Earlier this year, we formalised our role as Steelpan Ambassador for 2025. This commitment extends beyond Panorama semifinals and into events like Steelpan Month. I would to invite other corporates to join this mission.



On a personal note, I have really enjoyed working with Pan Trinbago under the leadership of the formidable Beverly Ramsey-Moore. Our partnership with Pan Trinbago, has grown from strength to strength. We share a common goal: to elevate the steelpan to its rightful place on the global stage. Through this partnership, we have recognised that our role goes beyond financial support. It is about stewardship. It is about ensuring that the steelpan continues to thrive—not just in Trinidad and Tobago, but around the world.



We believe that music is a powerful tool for transformation. It builds discipline, fosters teamwork, and inspires excellence. Through our support we aim to create pathways for young people to explore their talents, express themselves, and contribute meaningfully to society. This is not just about music—it’s about empowerment and community.



As we look ahead to the events of Steelpan Month, I am especially excited about the diversity of activities planned. From high-energy performances and community jams to historical exhibitions and youth showcases, this month truly captures the spirit of the steelpan. It reminds us of its importance as a musical instrument, its place in our history, and its role in shaping our future.



In closing, I would like to once again congratulate Pan Trinbago for its unwavering leadership in promoting the national instrument. Thank you for calling on us to pause and celebrate all that the steelpan represents. At bpTT, we are proud to answer that call. We are proud to be a Steelpan Ambassador. And we are proud to stand with you in this celebration of culture, community, and creativity.

I once again call on other companies to join in this mission. In 2026 we would love to see new ambassadors giving support to Trinidad and Tobago.

Thank you