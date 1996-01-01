Community updates

Local economic development

In 2023 MIPED provided over 326 microfinancing loans to the value ofTTD$7 million. This was aimed at promoting self sustainable employment for members of the community.

From inception to date (Nov 23) MIPED has disbursed over TTD$138 million in loans across industries such as fishing, agriculture, tourism and retail trade.

Community wellness

Upgrades to the Mayaro Resource Center (MRC): Through funding received from the Ocelot and Cypre projects, we've been able to invest TTD$2.3 million into upgrading the sporting infrastructure at the MRC. This is being done with the aim of improving wellness facilities for the community.

Through sponsorship of the All Mayaro Sport Foundation we’ve contributed to the promotion and delivery of sporting activities in the Mayaro community. Through our partnership with communitybased groups we have contributed towellbeing and wellness activities, minorsurgeries, medication and medical scansfor members of the community.