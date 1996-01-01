Community updates

In 2023 MIPED provided over 326 microfinancing loans to the value ofTTD$7 million. This was aimed at promoting self sustainable employment for members of the community.
From inception to date (Nov 23) MIPED has disbursed over TTD$138 million in loans across industries such as fishing, agriculture, tourism and retail trade.
Upgrades to the Mayaro Resource Center (MRC): Through funding received from the Ocelot and Cypre projects, we've been able to invest TTD$2.3 million into upgrading the sporting infrastructure at the MRC. This is being done with the aim of improving wellness facilities for the community.
Through sponsorship of the All Mayaro Sport Foundation we’ve contributed to the promotion and delivery of sporting activities in the Mayaro community. Through our partnership with communitybased groups we have contributed towellbeing and wellness activities, minorsurgeries, medication and medical scansfor members of the community.
We provided industry-related training to over 36 persons, continuing our commitment to thedevelopment of our fence line community:
In 2023 we held consultations with key community-based stakeholders to continue engagement on our key projects and to listen to concerns. We’ve hosted 4 project-related consultations and 20 stakeholder outreach sessions. We’ve facilitated and responded to community grievances/concerns. We‘ve conducted a Labour Rights and Modern Slavery audit with 2 major contractors -reinforcing our commitment to respecting workers’ rights and enforcing the right practices
Do you have a proposal to be considered for a sponsorship or would like to request a donation for a worthy community cause?
Send your proposal to bpttsponsorship@bp.com