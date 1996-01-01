BP in Trinidad and Tobago

Site traffic information and cookies

With 15 offshore production platforms, we are the country’s largest hydrocarbon producer, accounting for about 55 per cent of the nation’s gas production. 
 

BPTT believes that the key to long-range sustainability is building local expertise in all areas of the national energy industry – from exploration for oil and gas to the design and construction of platforms and the installation of pipelines

Working with bpTT

bpTT operates under the principles of no harm to people and no damage to the environment and is therefore committed to managing safe and reliable operations while also contributing to the broader development of Trinidad and Tobago, through maximizing opportunities for employees, suppliers and the communities in which we operate.