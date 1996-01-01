BP in Trinidad and Tobago

BPTT believes that the key to long-range sustainability is building local expertise in all areas of the national energy industry – from exploration for oil and gas to the design and construction of platforms and the installation of pipelines
What we do - An overview of bp in T&T
bpTT operates under the principles of no harm to people and no damage to the environment and is therefore committed to managing safe and reliable operations while also contributing to the broader development of Trinidad and Tobago, through maximizing opportunities for employees, suppliers and the communities in which we operate.