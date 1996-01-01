Our commitment to labour rights and modern slavery

Site traffic information and cookies

bpTT is committed to respecting workers’ rights, in keeping with International Labour Organisation Core Conventions on Rights at Work. Our expectation is that no worker in our operations, joint ventures and supply chains, is subject to abusive or inhumane practices, such as child labour, forced labour, trafficking, slavery or servitude, discrimination, or harassment.  
 
This has been codified in our  labour rights & modern slavery (LRMS) principles:

 

  • Stop work if it is unsafe
  • Speak up without fear of retaliation 
  • Employment without the condition of payment of fees for attaining employment 
  • A written copy of your job description and employment conditions 
  • Employer-provided personal equipment (PPE) 
  • Free access to your passport and other personal documents 
  • Compensation paid on time and in full for the time worked 
  • Reasonable work hours and adequate rest breaks between shifts in line with industry standards and local laws 
  • Being treated equally; with dignity and respect 
bp supplier expectations

We want our suppliers to strive for sustainability in their supply chain and innovation and excellence in their delivery. As a bp supplier, we also expect your to commit to, and act in accordance with our code
Human rights policy

At bp we strive to go about our business in a responsible way, respecting the human rights of our workers and everyone we come into contact with. Our human rights policy and code of conduct help us ensure we are doing that.