Our commitment to labour rights and modern slavery

bpTT is committed to respecting workers’ rights, in keeping with International Labour Organisation Core Conventions on Rights at Work. Our expectation is that no worker in our operations, joint ventures and supply chains, is subject to abusive or inhumane practices, such as child labour, forced labour, trafficking, slavery or servitude, discrimination, or harassment.
This has been codified in our labour rights & modern slavery (LRMS) principles:
We want our suppliers to strive for sustainability in their supply chain and innovation and excellence in their delivery. As a bp supplier, we also expect your to commit to, and act in accordance with our code
At bp we strive to go about our business in a responsible way, respecting the human rights of our workers and everyone we come into contact with. Our human rights policy and code of conduct help us ensure we are doing that.