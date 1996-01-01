bpTT at T&T Energy Conference 2023

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.
bpTT is a platinum sponsor of the T&T Energy Conference which will take place on January 23-25, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency. This year the conference will return to a fully in-person event. We're excited about sharing our experiences and adding to the discussion on this year’s theme.
Info session at our booth
Chan Boodhai, senior advisor to the CEO and chairman - panel
The Hon PM Dr Keith Rowley visits the bpTT booth
President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali chats with bpTT leadership
bpTT president David Campbell makes a point during the CEO panel
bpTT update - 2022/23
Find out what we've been up to and our focus for 2023