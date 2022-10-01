Our speakers at TTEC2023

President, bpTT
David is a highly experienced energy executive, having worked in bp since 1984. David started his career as a petroleum engineer in the UK North Sea which soon led to roles in Alaska, Mexico and California before returning to London and roles in planning and oil trading.
He then embarked on a wider operational career in the upstream taking on various leadership positions including business unit leader in TNK-BP, technical director and vice president North Sea, and chief operating officer in Iraq before returning to London to lead the office of the CEO.
David served as president of bp Russia for eight years responsible for building and strengthening our relationship and businesses with Rosneft.
He assumed the role of president bp Trinidad and Tobago on October 1, 2022.
When not at work, David enjoys spending time with his family, staying fit, and keeping current with politics, art and culture. Three words he associates with the future bp are progressive, caring, and relevant.
Senior advisor to the chairman and CEO, bp
Chan works in London at the bp headquarters as a senior business advisor to thechairman and CEO. She is a member of the team leading bp’s transformation to an integrated energy company – one that creates long-term shareholder value by delivering solutions to the trilemma of secure, affordable and lower carbon energy.She has over 20 years’ experience in the energy sector.
She started as a chemical engineer in the ammonia industry at Hydro Agri Trinidad, worked for the design engineering firm MFS and has held several global operational and leadership roles across bp.
She is an advocate for developing women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and mentors several young women who are pursuing technical careers.Chan is a fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers and of the Energy Institute UK. She is also a registered engineer with the Board of Engineering of Trinidad and Tobago. She holds a BSc. in chemical and process engineering from the University of the West Indies and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Heriot Watt University, Edinburgh Business School.