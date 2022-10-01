Site traffic information and cookies

Our speakers at TTEC2023

Meet our speakers...

David's speeches are available on our speeches page...

bpTT speeches
David Campbell

President, bpTT

David is a highly experienced energy executive, having worked in bp since 1984. David started his career as a petroleum engineer in the UK North Sea which soon led to roles in Alaska, Mexico and California before returning to London and roles in planning and oil trading.

 

He then embarked on a wider operational career in the upstream taking on various leadership positions including business unit leader in TNK-BP, technical director and vice president North Sea, and chief operating officer in Iraq before returning to London to lead the office of the CEO.

 

David served as president of bp Russia for eight years responsible for building and strengthening our relationship and businesses with Rosneft.

 

He assumed the role of president bp Trinidad and Tobago on October 1, 2022.

 

When not at work, David enjoys spending time with his family, staying fit, and keeping current with politics, art and culture. Three words he associates with the future bp are progressive, caring, and relevant.

Chan Boodhai

Senior advisor to the chairman and CEO, bp

 

Chan works  in  London  at  the  bp  headquarters  as  a  senior  business  advisor  to  thechairman  and  CEO.    She  is  a  member  of  the  team  leading  bp’s  transformation  to  an  integrated energy company – one that creates long-term shareholder value by delivering solutions to the trilemma of secure, affordable and lower carbon energy.She  has  over  20  years’  experience in  the  energy  sector.   

 

She  started  as  a  chemical  engineer in  the  ammonia  industry  at  Hydro  Agri  Trinidad,  worked  for  the  design  engineering firm MFS and has held several global operational and leadership roles across bp.

 

She is an advocate for developing women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and  Mathematics)  and  mentors  several  young  women  who  are  pursuing  technical  careers.Chan is a fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers and of the Energy Institute UK.  She is also a registered engineer with the Board of Engineering of Trinidad and Tobago.  She holds a BSc. in chemical and process engineering from the University of the West Indies  and  a Master of  Business Administration  (MBA)  from  Heriot  Watt  University,  Edinburgh Business School.

chan-boodhai