Gio Cristofoli

Senior Vice President, bp SolutionsProduction & Operations, bp



Gio has been with bp for 23 years, serving in multiple leadership roles globally. He is currently the Senior Vice President of bp Solutions in bp’s Production and Operations business.



In this role, he leads a team that partners with bp's Production and Refining businesses to achieve differential performance. bp Solutions accomplishes its mission through effective execution, best practices, technical expertise, and driving business improvements to bridge competitive gaps.

bp Solutions’ global delivery includes turnarounds, logistics, major projects operations, engineering, subsea operations, site projects, operations excellence, maintenance and reliability.



Throughout his career, Gio has held a variety of roles in bp’s upstream operations including VP production integration and transformation, VP operations and major project operations, area operations manager in Tangguh Indonesia, and engineering and offshore installation manager on various platforms in the North Sea.



He has also led several transformation programmes, most notably the transition of the Upstream business from the asset to the functional operating model and the redesign of the Production organization during the bp’s 2021 reorganization. Gio sees the future bp driving operational excellence and competitiveness, unleashing people’s potential by bringing them together to solve problems and connect ideas to grow value.



Gio serves as Chairman of the International Oil and Gas Producers, where he has had extensive involvement, actively fostering collaboration helping steer the Association toward safer, more efficient, and sustainable industry practices. Away from work, you will find Gio spending time with family, hiking, riding his motorbike and reading historical novels, or tending to his land in the Italian countryside.



Gio holds a PhD in Thermodynamics from the University of Padua, Italy, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineering and a Chartered Scientist.