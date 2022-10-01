Meet our speakers

David Campbell

President, bpTT



David is a highly experienced energy executive, having worked in bp since 1984. David started his career as a petroleum engineer in the UK North Sea which soon led to roles in Alaska, Mexico and California before returning to London and roles in planning and oil trading. He then embarked on a wider operational career in the upstream taking on various leadership positions including business unit leader in TNK-BP, technical director and vice president North Sea, and chief operating officer in Iraq before returning to London to lead the office of the CEO. David served as president of bp Russia for eight years responsible for building and strengthening our relationship and businesses with Rosneft. He assumed the role of president bp Trinidad and Tobago on October 1, 2022.

When not at work, David enjoys spending time with his family, staying fit, and keeping current with politics, art and culture. Three words he associates with the future bp are progressive, caring, and relevant.