Meet our speakers

bp SVP Gas Growth G&LCE
Oksana leads Gas growth and business development for bp worldwide. She has over 25 years of experience in the energy industry, including senior leadership roles across finance, strategy, and business development. She most recently held the positions of VP Hydrogen and Head of Business Development Eastern Hemisphere. She is a G&LCE representative in the UK DE&I council and is passionate about creating a workplace that fosters a diverse and collaborative environment. Oksana holds degrees in Linguistics, Business Management & International Relations, from Kyiv State University, Ukraine.
President, bpTT
David is a highly experienced energy executive, having worked in bp since 1984. David started his career as a petroleum engineer in the UK North Sea which soon led to roles in Alaska, Mexico and California before returning to London and roles in planning and oil trading. He then embarked on a wider operational career in the upstream taking on various leadership positions including business unit leader in TNK-BP, technical director and vice president North Sea, and chief operating officer in Iraq before returning to London to lead the office of the CEO. David served as president of bp Russia for eight years responsible for building and strengthening our relationship and businesses with Rosneft. He assumed the role of president bp Trinidad and Tobago on October 1, 2022.
When not at work, David enjoys spending time with his family, staying fit, and keeping current with politics, art and culture. Three words he associates with the future bp are progressive, caring, and relevant.
Vice president production, bpTT
Rodney is currently the Vice President, Production for bp Trinidad and Tobago. In this role he has overall accountability for the safe, reliable, compliant & competitive operations of BPTT’s operating assets along with maintaining key stakeholder relationships. Across his twenty-eight-year career Rodney has held several leadership roles in Engineering & Operations. Including, Vice President, Operations, Maintenance & Engineering Manager, Area Operations Manager & Asset Manager. He has also worked internationally in the UK and US in Operational leadership roles, having spent time in the Safety & Operational Risk Executive Office during the Deep-Water Horizon investigation and the set-up of the S&OR organization. He also worked as an Area Operations Manager in North America Gas (NAG). He holds a BSc. in Chemical Engineering from the University of West Indies and started his career as a Process Engineer at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate (Yara) before joining BP in 2000 as a Facilities Engineer. He is committed to continuous learning & very passionate about working with people and helping them achieve their fullest potential.
Area Development Plan Lead, bpTT
Zareef is currently the Area Development Plan Lead for bpTT optimizing the company's long term gas forecast. Over his 15 years in industry, Zareef has held roles in organizational Transformation and Agility, Business Planning and Reservoir & Petroleum Engineering across the TT and Alaska Businesses. He holds a B. Sc. in Chemical Engineering and a M. Sc. in Petroleum Engineering both from the University of the West Indies. He's married and in his spare time is chief chauffeur and personal assistant to the whims of 2 kids under 5.