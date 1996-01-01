To me, #TogetherWeEngineer celebrates the collective strength we bring when engineers of all backgrounds work side by side to solve the most pressing challenges. As we open ourselves to diversity and collaboration, innovation will thrive. It’s about unity, inclusion and the shared vision of building a better, more equitable future through engineering.
Celebrating this day shines a spotlight on the incredible contributions of women in a field where they’ve historically been under-represented. It’s a moment to recognize achievements, challenge stereotypes, and inspire the next generation of girls to see engineering as a space where they belong and can lead. Visibility matters—and this day helps amplify voices that need to be heard.
The presence of women in engineering has deeply enriched both my personal and professional life. I look up to women in leadership who balance demanding careers with family life—they are living proof that we can have it all. Their journeys inspire me to pursue excellence without compromising on what matters most. Women bring empathy, resilience, and inclusive thinking to the table. They often approach challenges with a unique blend of emotional intelligence and strategic clarity. In fast-paced environments, I’ve seen women excel at quick decision-making, information synthesis, and innovative problem-solving, especially when time and resources are limited. Diverse teams—especially those that include women—consistently produce better outcomes. The variety of perspectives leads to more creative solutions, stronger collaboration and a more supportive work culture. Simply put, women in engineering don’t just contribute—they elevate the entire profession.
One of the most significant milestones in my career was leading the Operate and Maintain Strategy for our facilities. I spearheaded the evolution of the maintenance workstream, shifting from a rigid, predefined maintenance model to a fit-for-purpose approach. This new strategy considered the facility’s lifecycle, equipment uptime, and production profiles, allowing us to tailor maintenance to actual operational needs.I led a multi-disciplinary team to define strategies that were not only safe and compliant, but also cost-effective—a crucial balance in a continuously challenging environment. This initiative required a fundamental mindset shift across the organization, challenging long-held assumptions about how we operate and maintain our assets.Today, I’m proud to see that this approach has laid the foundation for a broader organizational push toward resilient operations. It’s rewarding to know that the changes we championed are now driving long-term value and sustainability.
I’d tell my younger self: “You belong here. Don’t wait for permission to lead, speak up, or take risks. Your voice matters, and your ideas are valid. Surround yourself with people who lift you up, and never underestimate the power of persistence.”
Supporting women on my teams is a priority I approach with intention and care. I focus on creating equitable opportunities—ensuring that everyone has access to the same resources, responsibilities, and chances to grow. I foster safe and inclusive spaces where women feel heard, respected, and empowered to contribute fully. I also take an active role in coaching younger engineers, offering both technical guidance and career mentorship to help them build confidence and competence. Understanding the unique challenges women may face—whether related to work-life balance, representation, or navigating bias—I strive to offer support that is empathetic and practical. I advocate for professional development, encouraging women to pursue leadership roles, certifications, and stretch assignments that align with their goals. Ultimately, my goal is to help women not just succeed, but thrive.
Since joining the organization, my role as a Pipeline Engineer within the Subsea Team has primarily focused on pipeline integrity, maintenance, and inspection. However, I have also gained experience in subsea inspection, installation and intervention scopes.
Celebrating International Women in Engineering Day is important because it raises visibility for women in a traditionally male-dominated field, especially in industries like oil and gas. It helps inspire and empower younger girls by showing them that engineering is a viable and rewarding career path.
A major milestone I contributed to was the successful execution of a landslip repair along the right of way of our cross-country pipeline. I collaborated closely with the structural engineers, coordinated with contractors, reviewed procedures, and oversaw site execution. The project was completed safely and ahead of schedule, demonstrating effective teamwork in a technically complex and time-sensitive situation.
Believe in your capabilities and speak up. Your voice and perspective matter. Don’t be afraid to take up space in the room, even when you’re the only woman there. The challenges will make you stronger, and your contributions will help pave the way for others.
I am part of the Production Management Squad and the Mahogany Alpha Squad. I’m responsible for surveillance, maintaining output, and enhancing gas production efficiency
It highlights the contributions of women in engineering, who, though still outnumbered, are making a meaningful impact on society. By showcasing their achievements, it inspires young women to enter the engineering field—an essential step toward building a more diverse and inclusive industry.
Don’t let society’s limitations define your potential and shape who you are. If you’re ready to grow, then grow boldly and shape the world to fit your vision.
I support the women on my team by listening, learning, and showing respect for their ideas and contributions. I try to uplift their voices in group settings, celebrate their achievements, and learn from their experiences.
I'm a Greater Cassia reservoir engineer and currently Production Management Squad and Base Reservoir Engineer for Trinidad. I currently support both Depletion Management Squad (supporting Angelin infill program) and Production Management squads (Base management) in Trinidad. After joining bp, I developed my technical skills along with the ability to think more strategically and align my work with the broader company goals. I am also grateful for my team members who are incredibly supportive and generous with their knowledge.
Visiting offshore to observe the drilling of Cyp-05 was a memorable moment for me. It was an invaluable learning experience that deepened my understanding of the operations and gave me a new level of appreciation for the work done in subsurface and in the field.
Seek mentorship. You don’t need to figure out everything on your own. I’ve learned that the reservoir engineering field is complex and collaborative, and asking the right questions is a strength, not a weakness. Lastly, I’d encourage myself to stay curious and proactive in learning new technologies and software and to stay teachable, as the industry is constantly evolving and it’s never too late to learn.
As a junior engineer, I believe support starts with respect, inclusion, and being an ally in everyday interactions. I make a conscious effort to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard in meetings, especially when I notice someone being interrupted or overlooked. I also try to learn from and uplift the work of my female colleagues by acknowledging their contributions and sharing credit where it’s due. While I may not be in a leadership position yet, I understand the importance of creating a positive and equitable team culture, and I’m committed to learning more about how to be an effective ally as I grow in my career.
Celebrating International Women in Engineering Day is important for several reasons. It recognizes and showcases the vital contributions women have made – and continue to make – in engineering, inspiring future generations. Celebrating women in engineering helps raise awareness about gender disparities in the field, encouraging efforts to create a more inclusive and diverse workforce. It helps challenge stereotypes and societal biases that may discourage girls and women from pursuing careers in engineering and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Additionally, the day provides a platform to celebrate role models, which can motivate young women and girls to consider careers in engineering by seeing successful women in the field.
Engineering is an ever-evolving field. Stay curious, keep updating your skills, and embrace lifelong learning to stay relevant and innovative. Confidence is key. Trust your skills and knowledge, and don’t undervalue your contributions. Your perspective is valuable and necessary. Prioritize your well-being. Maintain a healthy work-life balance, and don’t be afraid to set boundaries to protect your mental and physical health. You might face setbacks or biases, but perseverance is crucial. Stay resilient, learn from experiences, and keep pushing forward.