What does this year's theme #TogetherWeEngineer mean to you?

To me, #TogetherWeEngineer celebrates the collective strength we bring when engineers of all backgrounds work side by side to solve the most pressing challenges. As we open ourselves to diversity and collaboration, innovation will thrive. It’s about unity, inclusion and the shared vision of building a better, more equitable future through engineering.



Why do you think it's important to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day?

Celebrating this day shines a spotlight on the incredible contributions of women in a field where they’ve historically been under-represented. It’s a moment to recognize achievements, challenge stereotypes, and inspire the next generation of girls to see engineering as a space where they belong and can lead. Visibility matters—and this day helps amplify voices that need to be heard.



How has your life/work life been enhanced by the role of women in engineering?

The presence of women in engineering has deeply enriched both my personal and professional life. I look up to women in leadership who balance demanding careers with family life—they are living proof that we can have it all. Their journeys inspire me to pursue excellence without compromising on what matters most. Women bring empathy, resilience, and inclusive thinking to the table. They often approach challenges with a unique blend of emotional intelligence and strategic clarity. In fast-paced environments, I’ve seen women excel at quick decision-making, information synthesis, and innovative problem-solving, especially when time and resources are limited. Diverse teams—especially those that include women—consistently produce better outcomes. The variety of perspectives leads to more creative solutions, stronger collaboration and a more supportive work culture. Simply put, women in engineering don’t just contribute—they elevate the entire profession.

Highlight a major project or milestone you contributed to or championed...

One of the most significant milestones in my career was leading the Operate and Maintain Strategy for our facilities. I spearheaded the evolution of the maintenance workstream, shifting from a rigid, predefined maintenance model to a fit-for-purpose approach. This new strategy considered the facility’s lifecycle, equipment uptime, and production profiles, allowing us to tailor maintenance to actual operational needs.I led a multi-disciplinary team to define strategies that were not only safe and compliant, but also cost-effective—a crucial balance in a continuously challenging environment. This initiative required a fundamental mindset shift across the organization, challenging long-held assumptions about how we operate and maintain our assets.Today, I’m proud to see that this approach has laid the foundation for a broader organizational push toward resilient operations. It’s rewarding to know that the changes we championed are now driving long-term value and sustainability.



What advice would you give your younger self?

I’d tell my younger self: “You belong here. Don’t wait for permission to lead, speak up, or take risks. Your voice matters, and your ideas are valid. Surround yourself with people who lift you up, and never underestimate the power of persistence.”



How do you support women on your teams?

Supporting women on my teams is a priority I approach with intention and care. I focus on creating equitable opportunities—ensuring that everyone has access to the same resources, responsibilities, and chances to grow. I foster safe and inclusive spaces where women feel heard, respected, and empowered to contribute fully. I also take an active role in coaching younger engineers, offering both technical guidance and career mentorship to help them build confidence and competence. Understanding the unique challenges women may face—whether related to work-life balance, representation, or navigating bias—I strive to offer support that is empathetic and practical. I advocate for professional development, encouraging women to pursue leadership roles, certifications, and stretch assignments that align with their goals. Ultimately, my goal is to help women not just succeed, but thrive.