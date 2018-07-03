BP augmente sa part dans le géant britannique Clair Field

Date: 3 July 2018

Increasing holding in core oilfield, west of Shetland in UK, and selling non-operating interest in Alaskan asset.



Buying 16.5% in Clair field from ConocoPhillips; selling interest in Greater Kuparuk Area to ConocoPhillips.



Two transactions together expected to be cash neutral for BP.



BP today announced that it has entered into agreements with ConocoPhillips that will significantly increase its holding in the Clair field, a core asset of BP’s North Sea business in the UK, while also selling its non-operating interest in the Kuparuk and satellite oilfields in Alaska.



BP has entered into an agreement to purchase from ConocoPhillips a 16.5% interest in the BP-operated Clair field, west of Shetland in the UK, buying a ConocoPhillips subsidiary that will hold this interest in the field. As a result, BP will hold a 45.1% interest in Clair and ConocoPhillips will retain a 7.5% interest.

Separately BP has entered into agreements to sell to ConocoPhillips BP’s entire 39.2% interest in the Greater Kuparuk Area on the North Slope of Alaska as well as BP’s holding in the Kuparuk Transportation Company.