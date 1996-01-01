Data privacy - counterparty due diligence (CDD)

bp plc and its affiliates listed here (“bp”) conduct reasonable and proportionate due diligence checks against their counterparties to comply with bp’s Code of Conduct (publicly available here) and to comply with our legal obligations and regulatory requirements, including anti-money laundering, anti-bribery and corruption and international trade regulations screening requirements (the “Purposes”).

In order to carry out these checks we may collect personal data about you, either obtained by you directly, from publicly available sources or from third party information providers (such as company and risk intelligence databases) (the "Sources"). Our legal basis for this processing is compliance with our regulatory obligations.

Data obtained by bp as part of this process will exclusively be used for the Purposes. bp will delete this data once the Purposes are achieved or it is no longer required. Given the global nature of bp’s operations, personal information may be transferred within its group internationally, subject always to bp’s Binding Corporate Rules "BCRs",available here). We will not normally share the outcome of these checks with any third party outside the bp group, unless required to so do under our regulatory obligations (for example for audit or insurance purposes) or otherwise with your permission. Any international transfers to third parties will be governed by appropriate contractual wording of which you can request a copy of.

You, and any individual whose personal data is processed for the Purposes, have various rights under data protection laws, including the right to request access to, rectification or, or erasure of your personal data. You also have a right to request the restriction of or object to our processing of your personal data. Please note that as the Purposes are necessary to allow us to comply with our legal obligations if you fail to provide the requested information, or if you object to this processing, then we may be unable to work with you as a counterparty.

Please ensure that all directors, officers, key employees and/or owners of your company whose personal details are provided to bp for the Purposes, or whose personal data may be obtained through the Sources, are made aware that bp will be processing their information for the Purposes and you and/or they may contact your regional Counterparty Due Diligence team, with questions, including how to exercise their rights. If in the EU you and/or they have the right to complain to a data privacy supervisory authority with jurisdiction over bp (in the UK this is the ICO –www.ico.org.uk]); before taking this step we encourage you to first use bp’s complaints resolution mechanism under our BCRs.