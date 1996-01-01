European Union

Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Information about Governance, Policies & procedures, REMIT, Disclaimers and Financials, Complaints​ and more
 
BP ENERGY SOLUTIONS, SOCIEDAD DE VALORES, SA​
  • REMIT Disclosure aplicable to EU​
  English Spanish
bpES Bylaws
 Download here Download here
Organigram and Internal Control Structure Download here Download here
  English Spanish
Conflict of Interest Policy Download here Download here
Best Execution Policy Download here Download here
ESG Policy Download here Download here
Remuneration Statement Download here Download here
Terms of Business (Professional and EC) Download here Download here
  English Spanish
Details of the Complaints/Customer Service​ Download here Download here
Customer Service Procedure​ Download here Download here

Client portal

European customers can access regulatory notices, client reports and additional account information.