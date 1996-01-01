European Union

|English
|Spanish
|bpES Bylaws
|Download here
|Download here
|Organigram and Internal Control Structure
|Download here
|Download here
|English
|Spanish
|Conflict of Interest Policy
|Download here
|Download here
|Best Execution Policy
|Download here
|Download here
|ESG Policy
|Download here
|Download here
|Remuneration Statement
|Download here
|Download here
|Terms of Business (Professional and EC)
|Download here
|Download here
|English
|Spanish
|Details of the Complaints/Customer Service
|Download here
|Download here
|Customer Service Procedure
|Download here
|Download here
European customers can access regulatory notices, client reports and additional account information.