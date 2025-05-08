bp Energía España signs an agreement to help decarbonize Loomis' European transport activities and Spanish operations

bp Energía España has signed an agreement with Loomis to help reduce emissions associated with the Swedish multinational's European transport activities and Spanish operations. Loomis employees will also benefit from the “miBP” loyalty program, which allows customers to accumulate points that can be redeemed for discounts on fuel or a wide range of gifts from partner brands.

The agreement includes the supply of bp bioenergy HVO, a renewable lower carbon fuel that delivers a well-to-wheel CO2e emissions saving of at least 85% compared to fossil diesel1 , for its European transport operations.

bp, through its Carbon Management Portal digital platform, has agreed to support Loomis in calculating carbon emissions from its European operations. In parallel, it will supply bp bioenergy HVO for part of Loomis' fleet in Europe, both through bp's own retail site network, alliances and at Loomis own fuel storage facilities for self-consumption.

The supply of bp bioenergy HVO to Loomis, expected to reach approximately 10 million liters by the end of 2030. This lower carbon fuel complements bp's traditional fuel offer. bp was already supplying Loomis diesel and gasoline in Austria and Portugal before the signing of this new agreement.

Loomis, for its part, is implementing a cash management program at bp retail sites in Spain. The program provides essential cash collection and transportation solutions and is expected to begin in 2025.

The agreement also includes the sale of 5 GWh of guarantees of origin in Spain in respect of the renewable origin of the electricity purchased by Loomis’ for its facilities in Spain in 2025.

Olvido Moraleda, president of bp Energía España, said: “The signing of this strategic framework agreement with Loomis demonstrates how bp is looking to become first choice for customers in Europe who require a secure and reliable energy supply, now and in the future. We are one of the few companies in the energy sector with a level of integration that allows us to offer solutions that include traditional fuels, lower carbon fuels, renewable guarantees of origin, and customer loyalty programs.”

Alejandro Corominas, President and CEO of Loomis Europe and Latin America, declared: “This partnership confirms Loomis' sustainability leadership in the sector, with the goal of reducing its European carbon footprint by 48% by 2030. Through its network of armored vehicles, high-security cameras, and advanced technology, Loomis will optimize bp's cash management, reducing risks and improving operational efficiency. With a strong commitment to innovation and security, Loomis is positioned as a strategic partner in the transition to more modern and efficient payment solutions.”

The agreement, signed in Spain, will allow Loomis to enjoy the HVO supply, where available, in 10 European countries (Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland) through the bp Fuel & Charge card and ROUTEX network. The bp Fuel & Charge card is an all-in-one mobility solution which provides access to a wide range of energy choices, from premium fuels to EV charging infrastructure and lower carbon energy solutions, including at ROUTEX’s international fuel supply network alliance of more than 21,000 sites in 34 countries.