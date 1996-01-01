Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Vetting and clearance

bp is committed to delivering integrated energy solutions for our customers safely and reliably. One delivery method is by sea and this operation is managed by bp shipping
 

 

Anchor chain inspection

We have a fleet of our own however a large proportion of our cargoes are carried on third party operated vessels. So how do we satisfy ourselves that regulatory, industry and bp standards are met and maintained by these vessels? 

 

The vetting and clearance function within bp trading and shipping is there to oversee the risk management of third party contracted marine activity for bp. The team’s focus is safe operations - working within regulatory requirements, industry standards and internal bp marine requirements. The team holds the unique authority to approve ships, owners and managers, STS providers and marine terminals for bulk transportation of hydrocarbons. The global team regionally placed offer an agile 24-hours service assessing the contractors and locations to ensure the risks to bp are understood and where safe to do so mitigated to a level to allow bp to operate. They collaborate with third party ship owners on a range of criteria, including safety inspections, management, operations, crewing and structural standards.  

 

The team provides innovative marine solutions and risk management expertise to support marine risk operations and support growth ambitions, new market entry and projects with a marine element or ship shore interface for bp. 

More information

SIRE inspections

The industry-agreed Oil Companies' International Marine Forum SIRE inspection format is used as the main ship inspection tool. Information available to view and download.

Vessel clearance

All vessels interacting with any bp assets must be approved by the bp shipping vetting team. Information available to view and download.

Structural assurance

Vessels must also hold a minimum CAP 2 rating, to be gained after reaching 20 years of age or by fourth special survey, whichever is sooner. Information available to view and download.

Management of change

Information on bp’s owner assessment processes and management of change questionnaire available to view and download.

Location clearance

The vetting and clearance team provides location clearances to ensure that owned and chartered vessels used by bp and presented for port clearance comply with known requirements.

Technical managers

Guidance on bp’s information gathering process for technical managers.