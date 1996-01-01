Structural assurance

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers of over 20 years of age are required to hold a valid CAP 2 minimum rating. This must be attained by the end of the fourth special survey or 20 years from the date of delivery, whichever is earlier.



The maximum period of validity of a CAP 2 rating is three years from the last day of the CAP survey. CAP 2 rating and reports issued by Lloyd's Register, Det Norske Veritas, American Bureau of Shipping, Bureau Veritas, Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, Germanischer Lloyd, Registro Italiano Navale, Korean Register of Shipping and the China Classification Society are generally considered acceptable, providing they include fatigue analysis and have been assessed by the bp shipping assessment and inspection team.





For more information contact structuralresponses@uk.bp.com