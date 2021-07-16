bp to deliver its first carbon offset LNG cargo to Sempra’s Energía Costa Azul receiving terminal in Mexico

bpGM, Sempra LNG and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (“IEnova”), today announced that they have entered into a contract for the delivery and receipt of the companies’ first carbon offset Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) cargo. The cargo is expected to be delivered to the Energía Costa Azul (ECA) terminal in Mexico on July 16, 2021 and it will be sourced from bp’s global LNG portfolio.

Global demand for natural gas and LNG is expected to continue to grow. IEnova and Sempra LNG each intend to continue supporting this growth by diversifying their offerings, including developing bundled carbon offset LNG products to help meet customers’ demand.



“Natural gas has a key role to play in getting the world to net zero. This new offer further demonstrates our determination to remain one of the world’s leading and most innovative LNG suppliers. The development and continuous improvement of a clear and reliable methodology for quantifying the carbon intensity of our LNG supply chain is an important step in helping our customers deliver their sustainability goals and supports our ambition to help the world get to net zero.“ Carol Howle, EVP of trading & shipping



“We are excited to advance our goal to lower GHG emission intensity at our LNG facilities. Sempra LNG continues to build a strong business portfolio focused on sustainability and the global energy transition.”

Carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4) emissions associated with the LNG cargo, from wellhead to discharge terminal, will be estimated using bp’s GHG quantification methodology for LNG. The methodology has been developed following relevant international standards and may be updated from time to time.

These estimated emissions will be offset by retiring a corresponding amount of carbon credits, sourced from a Mexican afforestation project from bp’s vetted portfolio of offsets on behalf of Sempra LNG.

Sharon Weintraub, SVP, gas and power trading international at bp, said:

“Delivering carbon offset LNG is an important part of meeting growing global energy demand. For bp, this is part of continuing to meet growing customer demands for new energy solutions that will amplify value for our business. For customers, this means access to exciting initiatives that can help them in pursuing their sustainability strategies by quantifying the carbon intensity associated with the LNG supply from bp’s diverse portfolio of LNG sources and then offsetting those emissions.”

More widely, bp has set out specific GHG reductions and other aims for 2030 in support of its ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero. bp does not intend to rely on carbon credits to meet its 2030 aims.

Tania Ortiz, CEO of IEnova, added:

“We are pleased to work with Sempra LNG to help deliver the much-needed natural gas to customers in Mexico in a sustainable manner. We are always looking for new ways we can create value not only through the safe and responsible operation of our facilities, but also by contributing toward the energy transition.”

Sempra LNG and IEnova are currently constructing liquefaction facilities that will be located adjacent to ECA. Although this carbon off-set LNG cargo is from bp’s global LNG portfolio, ECA will continue to serve the needs of its existing customers, including from the receipt of multiple LNG cargoes each year pursuant to a long-term sales and purchase agreement between bp and its partners in Tangguh LNG and Sempra LNG.

Sempra LNG has established a goal to operate its existing LNG infrastructure at a GHG emissions intensity 20% less than its 2020 baseline and expects to establish additional goals by 2025, as the company continues to grow and bring more projects online.

