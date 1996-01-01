What we do

Site Traffic Information and Cookies

bp trading & shipping works to transform and connect the global energy market. We use our scale, assets, expertise and our ability to integrate across commodities and carbon markets to offer energy products that meet the needs of our customers.

We draw on decades of experience optimizing energy flows and managing price risks to deliver competitive advantages to bp. We connect bp’s production facilities to markets and bring competitive advantage to bp through our supply, integration, optimization and trading activities and by adding value through the deals we strike.


We work with a range of products across our trading & shipping operations, from traditional hydrocarbons like crude, refined products, petrochemicals, and natural gas, to lower carbon products, including biofuels, biogas and power, including renewable power. We also participate in environmental product trading and financial energy derivatives.


We use our distinctive capabilities to support bp’s decarbonization goals and net zero ambition. We expect oil and gas to remain a significant part of the energy system for many years to come. Most of bp’s earnings currently come from oil and gas, and in turn supports our investment in our lower carbon and other transition businesses.


At the same time, we are transforming the way energy moves around the globe. Our state-of-the-art partnership class LNG vessels use cutting edge technology, reduce carbon emissions and help us reach new markets across the globe. 


We have a long history of contributing to shared improvements in safety, standards and emissions. Our experience and expertise have helped the US, EU and now China to design and set up energy systems, including carbon trading schemes. 

Fueled by our world-class insight and expertise, we relentlessly pursue commercial opportunities in a time of constant change and possibility. 


Always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across bp and beyond, we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy marketers, operators and traders. We will achieve this through: 
 

  • developing and continuously evolving a globally diversified portfolio that accesses new markets, commodities and commercial opportunities
  • collaborating with the business groups to provide innovative commercial marine solutions that add value to bp’s assets and flows 
  • delivering high-quality earnings and creating an organization that is swift to identify and optimize market insights 
  • navigating a new era of energy for our planet by sea 
  • acting at all times with respect and integrity with the people we work with and the markets we operate in 
  • a comprehensive, rigorous and holistic risk control framework that ensures we operate at all times in a safe, compliant and efficient way
  • the deep expertise and leadership of our people

Crude and refined products

We make sure energy keeps flowing by taking and moving crude oil from our production facilities and securing an optimized supply of crude oils to our refineries, to help create the products our customers need.

Marine fuels

bp marine's commitment to our customers is simple: to safely and consistently deliver quality marine fuels with outstanding levels of service throughout our network of strategically based ports.

Natural gas liquids (NGLs)

NGL has been a part of bp’s operations for over a century. We have developed a deep understanding of all facets of the NGL value chain, including production, processing, supply aggregation, trading, marketing, logistics, and risk management.

Natural gas and liquified natural gas (LNG)

Natural gas has an important role to play in the energy transition now and for decades to come, alongside other energy sources and technologies.

Bioenergy

Bioenergy - which at bp includes biofuels and biogas – is one of our five transition growth engines. It is a low or lower lifecycle carbon alternative to traditional energy commodities because it comes from renewable feedstock sources such as used cooking oil, sugarcane and gas captured from landfill sites.

Power

bp’s power business offers an extensive platform that bp can use to meet the energy needs of our global customers while working to support the transition to a low carbon economy across the power value chain.

Carbon markets

The low carbon trading (LCT) team is bp’s face to the global carbon markets and is active across most major carbon trading programmes globally.

Structured solutions

We are showing the world the way forward in energy price risk management.

Shipping

bp shipping is the oldest continuously operating part of bp and has been supporting global marine activities since 1915.