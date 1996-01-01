European gas

We combine breadth of expertise with deep knowledge of the European markets and have a track record of working with diverse partners, including governments, majors, utilities, retailers and large consumers. Our physical expertise and hedging knowledge enable us to offer long-term agreements, cross-commodity solutions, risk management products and reliable physical supply.

We understand the dynamics of energy markets where we work and use our extensive knowledge and insights to create value for customers and help them make the most of their assets.



As we transition to an integrated energy company, we aim to become a leader in delivering efficient decarbonization solutions, including renewable gas and hydrogen. Biomethane and hydrogen have an essential role to play in lowering the carbon intensity of global energy systems, particularly in the transport and industrial sectors. We have the existing skills and capabilities to deliver optimal decarbonization solutions for your business.



In a complex and sophisticated market, our extensive portfolio can deliver solutions for our customers. We are active throughout Western Europe, with transport and storage positions that allow us to meet the diverse needs of producers and customers.



Our main trading office is in Canary Wharf, London.