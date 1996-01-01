Liquefied natural gas (LNG)

bp delivers innovative commercial LNG solutions, amplifying value and profitability for our customers and stakeholders. Our LNG portfolio includes a mix of long-term equity projects, as well as mid-term and spot purchases. Our balance between long, mid and short-term supply means we are able to meet the needs of our customers while operating in a highly dynamic market.
We draw on the breadth of our deep technical, commercial and project management expertise, along with our extensive LNG supply and shipping portfolio, to deliver LNG solutions for all markets, small and large. Beyond LNG supply, we can help our customers build and finance new land-based or offshore import infrastructure and develop integrated power plants.
bp sees LNG, alongside other energy sources and technologies, as being at the heart of the energy transition, and therefore at the heart of bp’s strategy. As our customers look for new ways of consuming energy, global demand for LNG is expected to continue to grow.
LNG provides a valuable back-up for renewables intermittency. It also supplies heating at the high temperatures required by industry and is increasingly used in transportation. This means bp’s LNG portfolio will play an important role in delivering value for bp, as well as working with our customers to help them to reduce their emissions for years to come.
We are active throughout Western Europe, with numerous operations that allow us to meet the diverse needs of producers and customers.
bp is the main shareholder and operating partner of Shah Deniz in Azerbaijan, one of the world’s largest gas-condensate fields. The Shah Deniz partnership is currently being developed to bring gas sales from Azerbaijan to Europe.
In total, bp operates, develops and produces 25 billion cubic metres per annum of gas for transportation into Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria and Italy.
bp is a leading buyer and seller of LNG in Asia and the Middle East. Here we are focused on the introduction of innovative new products, in addition to managing long-term sales contracts with customers in Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Singapore and Taiwan, as well as in Australia.
We were also the first international oil and gas company with an investment in an operating Chinese LNG terminal - Guangdong Dapeng LNG.