Liquefied natural gas (LNG)

Our offer

bp delivers innovative commercial LNG solutions, amplifying value and profitability for our customers and stakeholders. Our LNG portfolio includes a mix of long-term equity projects, as well as mid-term and spot purchases. Our balance between long, mid and short-term supply means we are able to meet the needs of our customers while operating in a highly dynamic market.

We draw on the breadth of our deep technical, commercial and project management expertise, along with our extensive LNG supply and shipping portfolio, to deliver LNG solutions for all markets, small and large. Beyond LNG supply, we can help our customers build and finance new land-based or offshore import infrastructure and develop integrated power plants.

More energy better delivered

bp sees LNG, alongside other energy sources and technologies, as being at the heart of the energy transition, and therefore at the heart of bp’s strategy. As our customers look for new ways of consuming energy, global demand for LNG is expected to continue to grow.

LNG provides a valuable back-up for renewables intermittency. It also supplies heating at the high temperatures required by industry and is increasingly used in transportation. This means bp’s LNG portfolio will play an important role in delivering value for bp, as well as working with our customers to help them to reduce their emissions for years to come.