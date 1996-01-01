We recognize that power markets are region specific, allowing our different businesses to offer deep expertise in their respective regions. Our innovative approach, focused on finding the best options for our customers, helps to supply, optimize and manage our customers’ power demands.



In Europe and the US, the power platform includes capabilities for renewables development, trading and risk management. In the US that capability extends to direct end use supply for both power and gas.



A low carbon economy means a need for more renewable energy – which in turn requires integration with, and the use of, storage and real-time digital solutions to help manage varying power use and demand. We use digital platforms within bp’s power business to optimize flexibility and load in the UK and US power markets.