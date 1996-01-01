Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Shipping

bp shipping is the oldest continuously operating part of bp and has been supporting global marine activities since 1915.

Our fleet of operated vessels, combined with vessels from our charter partners, represents one of the world’s most comprehensive marine networks for energy. At any one time, about 300 ships are on the water for bp, enabling us to move around 240 million tonnes of oil, gas, and products in any given year.

 

We are rising to the dual challenge of meeting society’s need for more energy, while at the same time helping to reduce carbon emissions. As we support bp's transition from international oil company (IOC) to integrated energy company (IEC), we are committed to transforming our own marine activity to reduce emissions and offering these solutions to our bp marine customer base. 


As one of the world’s leading and most innovative liquified natural gas (LNG) suppliers we have a vital role in the complex job of transporting LNG to consumers. Our state-of-the-art Partner-class-LNG will enable us to meet substantial growth in demand for LNG in established markets such as India, China, the US and Australia, coupled with the arrival of new consumer markets, such as Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt and Bangladesh. 


bp shipping completes around 6,000 voyages every year and managing risk is core to what we do. We provide safe and compliant vessels for the transportation of bp’s energy products, using both bp operated and third-party vessels which have been approved for bp use in accordance with our stringent health and safety, and quality assurance standards. 

Learn more about our history
"As the oldest continuous business unit in bp, we draw on our breadth of expertise, our depth of innovation and our long experience. We are developing and deploying technology solutions that build on our unique legacy and are shaping the future of the industry."
 

Lambros Klaoudatos, SVP shipping

At bp, our fleet is central to our mission to transform and connect the global energy market.

At bp, our fleet is central to our mission to connect the global energy market. Our vessels are among the most technologically advanced in the world and among the most fuel efficient for their size and power. This allows us to safely transport energy and support the transition to a lower carbon future.

Safety comes first in everything we do, and we expect everyone in the team to work safely and with respect for the markets in which we operate.
The vetting and clearance team are responsible for all ship inspection co-ordination, assessment and analysis.