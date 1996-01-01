Structured solutions

Our award-winning global team manages exposure to energy prices with innovation and flexibility. Integrity and respect for markets shapes all decisions we make in bp trading & shipping.
Our team has the expertise in energy price risk management, financial trading and physical markets to develop a range of solutions. Our customers are diverse and numerous – from oil and gas producers, refiners and importers, to utilities, airlines, shipping, mining and industrial companies. Our customers also include banks, hedge funds and private equity firms.
We do business in most energy commodities and markets worldwide, 24 hours a day, in numerous currencies.
As a physical asset owner, we have a significant global exposure to most energy commodities. Through decades of experience, we have honed our capabilities in managing the risks associated with a global, multi-commodity physical business. We follow a thorough risk management approach to help our customers design a bespoke risk management strategy.
Our team has expertise structuring hedging products for a variety of commodities including, but not limited to:
We offer a variety of risk management solutions across different regulatory regimes, and we were the first oil and gas major to register as a swap dealer under the US Dodd-Frank Act. These solutions include, but are not limited to:
Prior to dealing in any investment or financial instrument or entering into any risk management product arrangement, you should consider obtaining your own tax, legal and other advice as they may expose you to inappropriate financial risk.
We manage risk for a diverse customer base.
With offices covering the US, Canada, Mexico and Latin America, we’re a recognized industry leader in the region. We have been providing energy price risk management for third parties since 1989.
Our London-based team has provided energy price risk management products to customers across a wide range of sectors in Europe and Africa for more than 20 years. With access to bp’s expert team of financial and physical traders, our team is well-positioned to help you manage your oil and gas price exposure.
Our deep understanding of both market sectors and geographies allows us to offer customized solutions, structured deals and physical energy to our clients in more than 30 jurisdictions from the east coast of Africa to the Pacific Islands.
Natural gas has an important role to play in the energy transition now and for decades to come, alongside other energy sources and technologies.
bp’s power business offers an extensive platform that bp can use to meet the energy needs of our global customers while working to support the transition to a low carbon economy across the power value chain.
NGL has been a part of bp’s operations for over a century. We have developed a deep understanding of all facets of the NGL value chain, including production, processing, supply aggregation, trading, marketing, logistics, and risk management.