Structured solutions

Our award-winning global team manages exposure to energy prices with innovation and flexibility. Integrity and respect for markets shapes all decisions we make in bp trading & shipping.

Our team has the expertise in energy price risk management, financial trading and physical markets to develop a range of solutions. Our customers are diverse and numerous – from oil and gas producers, refiners and importers, to utilities, airlines, shipping, mining and industrial companies. Our customers also include banks, hedge funds and private equity firms.

We do business in most energy commodities and markets worldwide, 24 hours a day, in numerous currencies.