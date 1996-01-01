Site traffic information and cookies

Products and services

BP provides oils, fluids and lubricants for virtually every application across multiple industries. Whether you drive a family car, a commercial vehicle or manage a fleet of industrial equipment, BP’s range of lubricants meet and exceed global industry standards. Product availability may vary by market.

Car engine oils and fluids

From high-mileage family vehicles to modern performance cars, you can count on BP to keep your engines cleaner for longer.

Commercial vehicle oils and fluids

BP’s range of lubrication solutions for commercial vehicles ensure maximum uptime. Because vehicles that run longer make more business sense.

Industrial oils and fluids

BP’s industrial lubricants meet and exceed requirements for a wide variety of applications. Our goal is to help you achieve the best possible performance from your equipment which translates to increased productivity for your business.

Technical services

In addition to our lubricants, we offer a suite of services tailored to the exact needs of your business. The aim is to optimize your lubrication processes and achieve a significant reduction in overall mechanical maintenance costs.

