2013 third quarter results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 35.8%), SOCAR (11.6%), Chevron (11.3%), INPEX (11%), Statoil (8.6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6.8%), ITOCHU (4.3%), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7%).



During the first nine months of 2013, ACG spent about $574 million in operating expenditure and $2,039 million in capital expenditure. For the full year, we expect to spend about $758 million in operating expenditure and $2,514 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



Production



During the first three quarters of 2013 ACG produced on average 663,200 barrels per day (b/d) (about 181 million barrels or 24.5 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri and Deepwater Gunashli platforms.



By end of the third quarter, a total of 72 oil wells were producing, while 33 wells were used for injection in the ACG field, as follows:



Chirag produced on average 70,800 b/d and had 18 wells operating (13 oil producers and 5 water injectors).



Central Azeri (CA) produced on average 150,700 b/d and had 23 wells operating (16 oil producers, 1 water injector and 6 gas injectors).



West Azeri (WA) produced on average 191,700 b/d and had 23 wells operating (17 oil producers and 6 water injectors).



East Azeri (EA) produced on average 113,000 b/d and had 15 wells operating (12 oil producers and 3 water injectors).



Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) produced on average 137,000 b/d and had 26 wells operating (14 oil producers and 12 water injectors).



Associated gas



During the first nine months, BP as operator of the ACG field continued to deliver associated gas from the DWG platform via the 28” gas subsea pipeline directly to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use.

Gas from the three Azeri platforms - CA, WA and EA – continued to be sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform (C&WP) on CA from where it was partly re-injected to maintain pressure in the reservoir and partly delivered to the Sangachal terminal via the same 28” subsea pipeline for further hand over to the national grid system. Gas injection activities currently continue from six wells on CA.



Some of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform was sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks via the existing 16” subsea gas pipeline. BP continued to work closely with SOCAR to minimise flaring on Chirag and maximise recovery of associated gas for delivery to SOCAR. In support of this effort BP completed upgrades to the flash gas compressor and successfully re-started the unit during the third quarter, which will eventually allow further reductions in flaring on Chirag and increase exports of associated gas delivered to the SOCAR.



By the end of September 2013, ACG associated gas flaring was 2.9%. This represents 41% reduction from 2012. As result of further improvement measures ACG associated gas utilization rate has reached about 98% which is in line with the best European standards. BP as operator of ACG will continue its efforts to minimize associated gas flaring while maintaining safe operations.



During the first nine months of 2013, we delivered around 5.9 million cubic metres (210 million standard cubic feet) per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.62 billion cubic metres or 57.3 billion cubic feet in total).



Drilling and completion activity



During the first three quarters of 2013, ACG delivered seven oil producer wells, one gas injector and two water injector wells.

Chirag - The A16w producer well drilling was completed and handed over to production in April 2013. This was followed by intervention activities on A09 well and then we started drilling operations on A14u sidetrack oil producer in May. This well was completed on 31 August .followed by intervention works which were completed on A03, A20 and A10 wells. We are currently conducting re-completion operations on A10 well. Remaining plans include rig maintenance and drilling of another oil producer well - A06x in the fourth quarter of 2013.



Central Azeri - In January 2013, intervention activities were conducted on the B18y and B14 wells. On 21 January, we started to drill B23z producer well and delivered it on April 24. This was followed by further intervention activities on B10 and B05 wells.



In early May, we commenced drilling the new gas injector well B26, which was completed by end of September. We then conducted intervention operations on B02, B20 and B26 wells. In the meantime critical maintenance work was also conducted on CA and three conductors were installed on slots 35, 36 and 40. Currently drilling operations are ongoing on the new oil producer well B27 with expected delivery time in late December 2013 - early January 2014.



West Azeri - The C27 oil producer well was delivered and handed over to production on 31 March. This was followed by intervention operations on wells C06 and C03. In early May, we commenced drilling the new oil producer well C30 and this well was delivered on 13 July followed by an intervention campaign and rig maintenance. The drilling of the new oil producer well C29 commenced in September with expected delivery in November 2013.



East Azeri - In January, we completed intervention activity on D07 well. This was followed by drilling the oil producer well D22 which was completed and handed over to production on 16 April.

Following this well intervention activity commenced on well D05 to perform sand shut off operations. The intervention campaign continued through mid-May including well work on D03 and D08, and critical inspection operations. In May we started the new water injector well D23, which we are planning to deliver this month.



The remaining plan for 2013 is to conduct intervention activities on wells D01, D03 and D02.



Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) - Intervention activities on well E01 were completed in early January. Following this, we started drilling the new oil producer well E17 and it was delivered on 17 May followed by a five-yearly rig maintenance programme.



Intervention activity on E11 was conducted through June and July followed by the drilling of the producer well E18. This well is planned to be delivered by the end of this year. In addition, by the end of the year we will conduct surface equipment repair and E02y re-completion for gas lift installation.



During the first nine months of 2013, the Dada Gorgud drilling rig delivered two subsea water injector wells - H06 and H05, followed by rig maintenance activities and installation of manifold piles. In addition, in early May we started the H07 pilot data acquisition well, which was completed at the end of July. At the beginning of August we commenced drilling the GCA07 well and this will continue throughout rest of the year.



Export operations



Oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal.



The daily capacity of the terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of oil and 966 million standard cubic feet or 27.4 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is about 41.5 million standard cubic metres per day.

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and via a SOCAR gas pipeline connecting the terminal’s gas processing facilities and Azerigas’s national grid system.



During the first nine months of the year, the Sangachal terminal exported about 213.5 million barrels of oil. This included about 186 million barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), over 22.1 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP), over 4 million barrels by rail and over 1.4 million barrels via a condensate export line.



On average about 26.4 million standard cubic metres ( 933.5 million standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the terminal daily in the first nine months of 2013.



Chirag Oil Project (COP)



During the first nine months of 2013, COP activities continued safely, on schedule and according to plan.



In April the completed jacket for the West Chirag platform sailed away from the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory (BDJF) and was safely installed on the pre-installed template in its permanent location. The jacket transportation, launch and installation activities took 45 days to complete.



The topsides fabrication at the ATA yard was completed during the third quarter. The topsides unit sailed away for offshore installation on 12 September and was safely installed onto the jacket on 14 September followed by offshore hook-up and commissioning activities which are still ongoing.

