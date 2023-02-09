ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGCVidesh (2.31%).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.



In 2022, we spent about $470 million in operating expenditure and $1,624 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



During the year, the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform topsides and drilling facilities fabrication activities continued at the fabrication yard in Bibi-Heybat. The integration of the drilling facilities into the topsides progressed with both the modular drilling support module (MDSM) and the drilling equipment set (DES) fully handed over to commissioning and the drilling rig skidding commissioning commenced.



This followed the safe execution of the 2,350 tonnes MDSM and the 2,400 tonnes DES jack up to the final height of around 27 metres and then their successful skid onto the topsides deck. This was a carefully planned complex “Jack and Skid” operation and a first for bp globally.

Please visit this link to see the time lapse video of this operation.

The topsides mechanical completion was achieved on schedule. The topsides commissioning reached the 85 per cent progress milestone.



The living quarters are ready for onshore habitation following the successful completion of the handovers.



At the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jacket factory (BDJF), the jacket has now been loaded out onto the STB-01 transportation barge and is ready for sailing away offshore.



The derrick barge Azerbaijan arrived at BDJF where reactivation activities for the jacket installation commenced.



The diving support vessel completed diving operations on the oil system at the ACE and Central Azeri platform locations in preparation for the subsea isolation tool launch in the first quarter of 2023.



At the Sangachal terminal, onshore site construction and standalone commissioning activities for the ACE operations control from the shore completed, and integration works with the ACE topsides commenced.



By the end of 2022, the ACE project had reached over 80 per cent progress milestone.



Production

During the year, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the full year was on average about 415,400 barrels per day (b/d) (about 152 million barrels or 20 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (25,200 b/d), Central Azeri (104,100 b/d), West Azeri (106,400 b/d), East Azeri (64,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (76,300 b/d) and West Chirag (39,400 b/d) platforms.



As part of the ACG annual work programme, a planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) was successfully implemented on the East Azeri platform in the second quarter of 2022. In accordance with the plan, production from the platform was suspended for about 15 days to enable maintenance, inspection and project works to be undertaken efficiently. The programme, which was required to maintain the long-term ability of the platform to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way, was completed safely and on schedule.



At the end of the year, 141 oil wells were producing, while 41 were used for water and eight for gas injection.

Drilling and completion

In 2022, ACG completed 12 oil producer and three water injector wells.



Associated gas

During the year, ACG delivered an average of around 7 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (2.6 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

