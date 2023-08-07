The ACE project is the next stage of development of the giant Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. It is a $6 billion development project which includes a new offshore platform and facilities designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. The project is expected to produce up to 300 million barrels over its lifetime.

The project was sanctioned in April 2019. The sanction of ACE was the first major investment decision by the ACG partnership following the extension of the ACG Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) to 2049 was agreed in 2017. Around $42 billion has been invested in the development of the ACG area since the original PSA signed in 1994.

The ACE project is centred on a new 48-slot production, drilling and quarters platform located mid-way between the existing Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms in a water depth of approximately 140 metres. The project also includes new infield pipelines to transfer oil and gas from the ACE platform to the existing ACG Phase 2 oil and gas export pipelines for transportation to the onshore Sangachal terminal.

In addition, there is a water injection pipeline installed between the East Azeri and ACE platforms to supply injection water from the Central Azeri compression and water injection platform to the ACE facilities.

Construction activities for the project commenced in late 2019 and have taken place in-country utilizing local resources. At peak, over 8,500 people were involved in overall construction activities in Azerbaijan.

The ACE platform is technologically and digitally the most advanced bp-operated platform in the world. Its innovative engineering allows automation of labour-intensive processes, enabling safer and more efficient operations. The ACE platform is designed to use technology innovations and automated operation systems that are controlled remotely from an onshore control room at the Sangachal terminal. It is the first remotely operated offshore production and drilling platform in the Caspian. The platform has a state-of-the-art fully automated drilling rig. The use of modern technology and new processes also helps to lower operational emissions.

On 7 August 2023, the topside unit sailed away from the Bayil fabrication yard, where it was built, to the ACG field.

In mid-April 2024, oil production commenced from the new Azeri Central East (ACE) platform - the seventh offshore platform installed on the giant ACG field in the Caspian Sea.



Initial production from ACE came from the first well spudded from the platform at the end of 2023.

In the second quarter of 2025, ACG achieved the start-up of the first gas injection well on the ACE platform safely and on schedule.

