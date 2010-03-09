Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli

Chirag is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located 120km east of Baku in the Caspian Sea, at a water depth of 120 metres . The platform has been in operation since 1997 producing the so-called Early Oil from the ACG field.
The Chirag platform has both producing and water injection wells to handle water injection to increase oil recovery.
Total Chirag production for the first half of 2022 was 25,000 barrels per day.
On 9 March 2010, the Steering Committee for the development of the Azeri, Chirag and deepwater portion of the Gunashli (ACG) fields sanctioned investment in the new Chirag Oil Project (COP). The $6 billion development plan was the next major step in the ongoing development of the ACG field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. The project was planned to increase oil production and recovery from the ACG field through a new offshore facility – West Chirag platform, which was designed to fill a critical gap in the field infrastructure between the existing Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) and Chirag platforms.
West Chirag(WC) is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located at a water depth of about 170 metres between the existing Chirag and Deepwater Gunashli platforms.
On 28 January 2014 WC production began from one of the pre-drilled wells - J05. The oil first passed through the newly installed processing facilities on the platform and then was exported to the Sangachal Terminal via a new in-field pipeline linked to an existing 30” subsea export pipeline. Production increased as the other pre-drilled wells were brought on line.
Total WC production for the first half of 2022 was 42,000 barrels per day.
East Azeri (EA) is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located 100km off Baku coast in the Caspian Sea, at 152 metres of water depth. The platform has been been in operation since 2006 producing oil from the eastern part of the ACG field.
Total EA production for the first half of 2022 was on 62,000 barrels per day.
Central Azeri (CA) is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located 100km east of Baku in the Caspian Sea at a water depth of 128 metres. The platform has been in operation since February 2005 producing oil from the central portion of the ACG field.
In addition to the PDQ, a compression and water injection platform (C&WP) is installed in Central Azeri and bridge-linked to the PDQ to create a major offshore complex encompassing accommodation, drilling, production, processing, compression and re-injection facilities. C&WP provides water and gas injection services to the Central, West and East Azeri platforms, manage associated gas export and provide electrical power using 10 Rolls Royce turbines.
Total CA production for the first half of 2022 was 108,000 barrels per day.
West Azeri (WA) is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located 100km off Baku in the Caspian Sea at a water depth of 120 meters . The platform has been in operation since December 2005 producing oil from the western portion of the ACG field.
WA oil production began from the first of the three pre-drilled
production wells on 20 December 2005. On 4 January 2006 WA oil reached the Sangachal terminal.
Total WA production for the first half of 2022 was 109,000 barrels per day.
Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) complex is the third phase of development of the ACG field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. it is located on the east side of the Gunashli field at 175 metres of water depth. The platform has been in operation since April 2008 producing oil from the ACG field.
The complex comprises of two bridge-linked platforms:
Production export off the complex is via two 30 inch oil pipeline tie-ins and a single 28 inch gas pipeline tie-in into pre-installed pipeline junctions located on the Azeri field subsea export pipelines to the onshore Sangachal Terminal . In addition, uniquely for the ACG project, three subsea water injection wells have been installed in the DWG development. Production from DWG is boosted by remarkable Caspian first – subsea water injection intended to ramp-up oil production by injecting seawater into DWG reservoir to increase its pressure
Total DWG production for the first half of 2022 was 78.000 barrels per day.