Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.
In the first three quarters of 2026, bp and its co-venturers spent about $401 million in operating expenditure and about $1,088 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.
During the first half, the 4D high-definition ocean bottom node seismic programme on ACG progressed with the completion of processing of the data acquired in 2025.
During the third quarter, the 4D high-definition ocean bottom node seismic programme on ACG continued with the interpretation and integration of the data acquired in 2025. In parallel, preparations advanced for the third year of data acquisition, which is scheduled to commence in January 2027.
In the third quarter, the multi-well subsea intervention campaign in the Deepwater Gunashli area was completed safely and ahead of schedule, enabling subsea intervention on seven wells that had previously been considered difficult to access using conventional intervention methods.
The Central Azeri Gas Expansion (CAGE) project was also successfully completed, increasing gas reinjection capacity on the Central Azeri platform by 20% to help maximize recovery from existing wells. The project involved upgrades to the platform's four existing gas injection compressors with the work carried out during live platform operations, without the need for a plant outage or additional flaring.
The project also included modifications to compressor suction manifold piping to support gas injection capacity increase and enhance operational flexibility. These activities were carried out during the Central Azeri platform’s planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) in August, followed by completion of all post-modification activities.
Production
During the third quarter of 2026, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the first three quarters of 2026 was on average about 320,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 87 million barrels or 12 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (18,800 b/d), Central Azeri (84,600 b/d), West Azeri (72,000 b/d), East Azeri (45,700 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (46,700 b/d), West Chirag (25,300 b/d) and ACE (26,900 b/d) platforms.
At the end of September 2026, 154 oil wells were producing, while 50 were used for water and 11 for gas injection.
As part of the ACG annual work programme, a planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) was successfully implemented on the Central Azeri platform in August.
During the TAR, production was reduced for six days to enable maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken efficiently, but was not fully suspended. The advanced technologies deployed on our platforms enable us to continue producing safely while maintenance activities are being carried out. This helps minimize production impacts while maintaining safe and reliable operations throughout the maintenance period.
The programme, which was designed to maintain the long-term ability of the platform to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way, was completed safely and ahead of schedule.
Drilling and completion
In the first three quarters of 2026, ACG drilled and completed 12 oil producer, three water injector and two gas injector wells.
One of the oil producer wells – D18Z, drilled from the East Azeri platform, marked a significant milestone for ACG. The well achieved over 2,000 metres of open hole, including more than 1,500 metres of sand within the target reservoir, giving it the most extensive reservoir contact of any ACG well drilled to date. This achievement highlights how advanced seismic imaging, drilling and completion technologies are helping maximize recovery and sustain long-term production from the mature ACG field.
Associated gas
During the first nine months of the year, ACG delivered an average of around 9 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (2 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.
Non-associated gas (NAG)
The ACG project commenced NAG production operations in the first half of the year, marking the first-ever commercial gas production operations in this field.
The first NAG production operations commenced at the NAG Initial Producer (IP) well drilled in 2025 into two priority NAG reservoirs – the shallower Qirmaki Upper Sand and the deeper Qirmaki Lower Sand – both located beneath the producing oil reservoirs. The well confirmed the presence of gas resources in the Qirmaki Upper Sand reservoir and encountered high pressure gas in the Qirmaki Lower Sand reservoir.
The NAG production operations are currently focused on the Qirmaki Lower Sand reservoir for an initial period of well and reservoir testing activities.
Gas and condensate produced from the well are directed to the Sangachal terminal via the existing ACG infrastructure through the integration of oil and gas development systems, enabling the efficient use of existing offshore facilities.
In addition to the NAG IP well, a producer well was drilled into the oil reserves of the NAG reservoirs from the Deepwater Gunashli platform and subsequently started up, as planned at the end of the third quarter of 2026. This well is also expected to provide additional appraisal data to support the evaluation of future development opportunities within the NAG reservoirs.
Chirag is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located 120km east of Baku in the Caspian Sea, at a water depth of 120 metres . The platform has been in operation since 1997 producing the so-called Early Oil from the ACG field.
Chirag facilities include:
The Chirag platform has both producing and water injection wells to handle water injection to increase oil recovery.
Total Chirag production for the first half of 2026 was on average about 19,300 barrels per day.
On 9 March 2010, the Steering Committee for the development of the Azeri, Chirag and deepwater portion of the Gunashli (ACG) fields sanctioned investment in the new Chirag Oil Project (COP). The $6 billion development plan was the next major step in the ongoing development of the ACG field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. The project was planned to increase oil production and recovery from the ACG field through a new offshore facility – West Chirag platform, which was designed to fill a critical gap in the field infrastructure between the existing Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) and Chirag platforms.
West Chirag(WC) is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located at a water depth of about 170 metres between the existing Chirag and Deepwater Gunashli platforms.
West Chirag facilities include:
On 28 January 2014 WC production began from one of the pre-drilled wells - J05. The oil first passed through the newly installed processing facilities on the platform and then was exported to the Sangachal Terminal via a new in-field pipeline linked to an existing 30” subsea export pipeline. Production increased as the other pre-drilled wells were brought on line.
Total WC production for the first half of 2026 was on average about 24,000 barrels per day.
East Azeri (EA) is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located 100km off Baku coast in the Caspian Sea, at 152 metres of water depth. The platform has been been in operation since 2006 producing oil from the eastern part of the ACG field.
East Azeri facilities include:
Total EA production for the first half of 2026 was on average about 45,000 barrels per day.
Azeri Central East (ACE) is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located midway between the existing Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms in a water depth of 137 metres. The platform has been in operation since April 2024.
Azeri Central East facilities include:
Total ACE production for the first half of 2026 was on average about 26,400 barrels per day.
Central Azeri (CA) is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located 100km east of Baku in the Caspian Sea at a water depth of 128 metres. The platform has been in operation since February 2005 producing oil from the central portion of the ACG field.
In addition to the PDQ, a compression and water injection platform (C&WP) is installed in Central Azeri and bridge-linked to the PDQ to create a major offshore complex encompassing accommodation, drilling, production, processing, compression and re-injection facilities. C&WP provides water and gas injection services to the Central, West and East Azeri platforms, manage associated gas export and provide electrical power using 10 Rolls Royce turbines.
Central Azeri facilities include:
Total CA production for the first half of 2026 was on average about 88,000 barrels per day.
West Azeri (WA) is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located 100km off Baku in the Caspian Sea at a water depth of 120 meters . The platform has been in operation since December 2005 producing oil from the western portion of the ACG field.
West Azeri facilities include:
WA oil production began from the first of the three pre-drilled
production wells on 20 December 2005. On 4 January 2006 WA oil reached the Sangachal terminal.
Total WA production for the first half of 2026 was on average about 73,300 barrels per day.
Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) complex is the third phase of development of the ACG field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. it is located on the east side of the Gunashli field at 175 metres of water depth. The platform has been in operation since April 2008 producing oil from the ACG field.
The complex comprises of two bridge-linked platforms:
Production export off the complex is via two 30 inch oil pipeline tie-ins and a single 28 inch gas pipeline tie-in into pre-installed pipeline junctions located on the Azeri field subsea export pipelines to the onshore Sangachal Terminal . In addition, uniquely for the ACG project, three subsea water injection wells have been installed in the DWG development. Production from DWG is boosted by remarkable Caspian first – subsea water injection intended to ramp-up oil production by injecting seawater into DWG reservoir to increase its pressure
DWG DUQ facilities include:
PCWU facilities include:
Total DWG production for the first half of 2026 was on average about 47.000 barrels per day.