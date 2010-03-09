Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli

On 9 March 2010, the Steering Committee for the development of the Azeri, Chirag and deepwater portion of the Gunashli (ACG) fields sanctioned investment in the new Chirag Oil Project (COP). The $6 billion development plan was the next major step in the ongoing development of the ACG field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. The project was planned to increase oil production and recovery from the ACG field through a new offshore facility – West Chirag platform, which was designed to fill a critical gap in the field infrastructure between the existing Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) and Chirag platforms.

West Chirag(WC) is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located at a water depth of about 170 metres between the existing Chirag and Deepwater Gunashli platforms.

West Chirag facilities include:

48 slot PDQ

14-inch gas pipeline

30-inch oil pipeline

On 28 January 2014 WC production began from one of the pre-drilled wells - J05. The oil first passed through the newly installed processing facilities on the platform and then was exported to the Sangachal Terminal via a new in-field pipeline linked to an existing 30” subsea export pipeline. Production increased as the other pre-drilled wells were brought on line.



Total WC production for the first half of 2022 was 42,000 barrels per day.

