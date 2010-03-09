Site traffic information and cookies

Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field located about 100km east of Baku is the largest oilfield in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin
ACG 25th anniversary in facts
The contract of the century – a national strategy for success
Azeri Central East (ACE) project next stage of ACG development

ACG platforms

Chirag
Chirag Patform, Caspian Sea, Photo: Stuart Conway/ BP

Chirag is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located 120km east of Baku in the Caspian Sea, at a water depth of 120 metres . The platform has been in operation since 1997 producing the so-called Early Oil from the ACG field.


Chirag facilities include:

  • 24-slot PDQ platform with water injection equipment
  • 24-inch oil pipeline to the receiving terminal at Sangacha
  • 48km long 16-inch gas pipeline to the Oil Rocks
  • 18-inch gas pipeline to Central Azeri


The Chirag platform has both producing and water injection wells to handle water injection to increase oil recovery.


Total Chirag production for the first half of 2022 was 25,000 barrels per day.

West Chirag

On 9 March 2010, the Steering Committee for the development of the Azeri, Chirag and deepwater portion of the Gunashli (ACG) fields sanctioned investment in the new Chirag Oil Project (COP). The $6 billion development plan was the next major step in the ongoing development of the ACG field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. The project was planned to increase oil production and recovery from the ACG field through a new offshore facility – West Chirag platform, which was designed to fill a critical gap in the field infrastructure between the existing Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) and Chirag platforms.

 

West Chirag(WC) is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located at a water depth of about 170 metres between the existing Chirag and Deepwater Gunashli platforms.

 

West Chirag facilities include:

  • 48 slot PDQ
  • 14-inch gas pipeline 
  • 30-inch oil pipeline

On 28 January 2014 WC production began from one of the pre-drilled wells - J05. The oil first passed through the newly installed processing facilities on the platform and then was exported to the Sangachal Terminal via a new in-field pipeline linked to an existing 30” subsea export pipeline. Production increased as the other pre-drilled wells were brought on line.

 

Total WC production for the first half of 2022 was 42,000 barrels per day.

East Azeri

East Azeri (EA) is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located 100km off Baku coast in the Caspian Sea, at 152 metres of water depth. The platform has been been in operation since 2006 producing oil from the eastern part of the ACG field.

 

East Azeri facilities include:

  • 48-slot PDQ platform.
  • 22-inch gas pipeline from EA directed to Central Azeri platform.
  • 30-inch oil pipeline tied in Phase 2 (from Central Azeri to Sangachal terminal).

Total EA production for the first half of 2022 was on 62,000 barrels per day.

Central Azeri
Central Azeri Patform, Caspian Sea, Photo: Stuart Conway/ BP

Central Azeri (CA) is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located 100km east of Baku in the Caspian Sea at a water depth of 128 metres. The platform has been in operation since February 2005 producing oil from the central portion of the ACG field.

 

In addition to the PDQ, a compression and water injection platform (C&WP) is installed in Central Azeri and bridge-linked to the PDQ to create a major offshore complex encompassing accommodation, drilling, production, processing, compression and re-injection facilities. C&WP provides water and gas injection services to the Central, West and East Azeri platforms, manage associated gas export and provide electrical power using 10 Rolls Royce turbines.

 

Central Azeri facilities include:

  • 48-slot PDQ platform
  • C&WP platform
  • 30-inch oil pipeline from CA to the Sangachal terminal
  • 28-inch gas pipeline from CA to the Sangachal terminal
  • expansion of the existing onshore terminal at Sangachal

 

Total CA production for the first half of 2022 was 108,000 barrels per day.

 

West Azeri
Photo: Stuareial-view-of_west-azeri-platformart ConwayBP Azerbaijan - West Azeri Platform June 2009

West Azeri (WA) is an offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform located 100km off Baku in the Caspian Sea at a water depth of 120 meters . The platform has been in operation since December 2005 producing oil from the western portion of the ACG field.

 

West Azeri facilities include:

  • 48-slot production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform
  • 30-inch oil pipeline from WA to the Sangachal terminal

WA oil production began from the first of the three pre-drilled
production wells on 20 December 2005. On 4 January 2006 WA oil reached the Sangachal terminal.

 

Total WA production for the first half of 2022 was 109,000 barrels per day.

Deepwater Gunashli

Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) complex is the third phase of development of the ACG field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. it is located on the east side of the Gunashli field at 175 metres of water depth. The platform has been in operation since April 2008 producing oil from the ACG field.

 

The complex comprises of two bridge-linked platforms:

  • 48-slot drilling, utilities, and quarters (DUQ) platform
  • process, gas compression, water injection and utilities (PCWU) platform

Production export off the complex is via two 30 inch oil pipeline tie-ins and a single 28 inch gas pipeline tie-in into pre-installed pipeline junctions located on the Azeri field subsea export pipelines to the onshore Sangachal Terminal . In addition, uniquely for the ACG project, three subsea water injection wells have been installed in the DWG development. Production from DWG is boosted by remarkable Caspian first – subsea water injection intended to ramp-up oil production by injecting seawater into DWG reservoir to increase its pressure

 

DWG DUQ facilities include:

  • 48 slot DUQ platform
  • 30-inch oil pipeline from D9WG to Sangachal terminal
  • 28-inch gas pipeline from DWG to Sangachal tertminal

PCWU facilities include:

  • 13 subsea water injection wells
  • R1 30-inch Oil Export Riser
  • R2 30-inch Oil Export Riser
  • R3 28-inch Gas Export Riser
  • R4 24-inch Spare Riser
  • R5 12-inch Water Injection Riser
  • R6 12-inch Water Injection Riser
  • R7 12-inch Future Water Injection Riser

Total DWG production for the first half of 2022 was 78.000 barrels per day.

ACG participating interests

30.37%
25.0%
9.57%
9.31%

7.27%
6.79%
5.73%
3.65%

2.31%

