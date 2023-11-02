2023 third quarter results

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGCVidesh (2.31%).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.



In the first three quarters of 2023, bp and its co-venturers spent about $365 million in operating expenditure and $1,109 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



During the first three quarters, the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform jacket sailed away from the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory, where it was built, to its permanent location at the ACG field and was installed in a water depth of 137 metres. The jacket was fully commissioned and tested onshore prior to its sail away on 16 March.

On 4 April, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the ACE platform topsides unit fabrication yard in Bibi-Heybat and toured the almost completed topsides before it had sailed away to its permanent location.



Most of the key topsides commissioning and testing activities planned to be performed onshore were successfully completed during the first half of the year. For instance, for the first time the blowdown safety testing was performed onshore using nitrogen. This eliminated the need for testing the system on hydrocarbons during the offshore start-up.



Following these completions and testing activities, on 7 August, the topside unit sailed away from the Bayil fabrication yard, where it was built, to the ACG field. The transportation, float-over and installation activities had been carefully planned and were completed in around two days.



Offshore, the project then progressed with hook-up activities, completed the initial rig skid and achieved the operationalization of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, as well as the firewater pump, freshwater and sewage treatment packages.



On 13 September, the project achieved the offshore habitation enabling to transfer all personnel onboard the ACE platform. Following this the Derrick Barge Azerbaijan (DBA), which was used as flotel during installation, commissioning and testing works, was released.



Subsea, the load-out frame was successfully removed from the STB-1 barge and jacket mode reinstatement commenced. The project delivered gas spools 1, 3, 5 and oil spool 1, and completed the disconnection of the 16” water injection pig receiver at East Azeri.



By the end of the third quarter, the ACE project had reached 94 per cent progress milestone. All other start-up activities and preparations required for the delivery of ACE first oil in early 2024 are progressing on schedule.



Production

During the third quarter of 2023, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the first three quarters was on average about 368,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 100 million barrels or 14 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (23,000 b/d), Central Azeri (96,000 b/d), West Azeri (89,000 b/d), East Azeri (59,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (67,000 b/d) and West Chirag (34,000 b/d) platforms.



At the end of the third quarter, 136 oil wells were producing, while 45 were used for water and eight for gas injection.



Drilling and completion

In the first three quarters of 2023, ACG completed six oil producer, five water injector and one gas injector wells.



Associated gas

During the three quarters, ACG delivered an average of around 5.5 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (1.5 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

