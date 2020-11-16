2020 third quarter results

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.
In the first three quarters of 2020, we spent about $399 million in operating expenditure and about $1,398 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.
During the third quarter, fabrication activities on the topsides and drilling facilities for the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform continued at the fabrication yard in Bibi-Heybat. The latest activities include the commencement of the major lift programme despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, the arrival of the drilling derrick at the yard, with all three sections of the derrick already safely offloaded from the barge and positioned at the site’s construction location. Construction of the drilling modules is currently ongoing.
At the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets factory (BDJF) the pin piles have been completed, successfully loaded out and driven into the seabed ready to receive the platform jacket. The jacket fabrication continues, as does the work on the subsea structures.
Engineering and procurement works remain on track to support the first production from the ACE project in 2023, with the larger equipment now moving from the suppliers into Azerbaijan.
Production
During the third quarter, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the three quarters was on average about 482,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 132 million barrels or 17.9 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (36,000 b/d), Central Azeri (115,000 b/d), West Azeri (118,000 b/d), East Azeri (64,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (97,000 b/d) and West Chirag (52,000 b/d) platforms.
At the end of the quarter, 124 oil wells were producing, while 39 wells were used for water and seven for gas injection.
Drilling and completion
During the first three quarters of 2020, ACG completed 10 oil producer and 2 injector wells.
Associated gas
During the three quarters, ACG delivered an average of 6 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.6 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.
In the first three quarters of 2020, BTC spent more than $67 million in operating expenditure and about $20 million in capital expenditure.
Since the 1,768 km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of the third quarter of 2020, it carried a total of 3.52 billion barrels (about 469 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 4,595 tankers and sent to world markets.
In the first three quarters of 2020, BTC exported about 162 million barrels (about 21.4 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 214 tankers at Ceyhan.
The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of crude oil and condensate continue to be transported via BTC, including volumes from Turkmenistan, Russia and Kazakhstan.
In the first three quarters of 2020, Shah Deniz spent about $620 million in operating expenditure and $719 million in capital expenditure, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project.
Production
During the third quarter, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide deliveries of gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to SOCAR), Georgia (to GOGC and SOCAR), Turkey (to BOTAS) and to BTC Company in multiple locations.
In the first nine months of 2020, the field produced around 13.3 billion standard cubic metres (bcm) of gas and 2.7 million tonnes (21.6 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms.
The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently over 56 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or more than 20 bcma.
In the first three quarters of 2020, SCPC spent more than $35 million in operating expenditure and more than $8 million in capital expenditure in total.
The SCP has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. The expanded section of the pipeline commenced commercial deliveries to Turkey in June 2018.
During the three quarters, the daily average throughput of SCP was 32.6 million cubic metres of gas per day.
At the end of the third quarter of 2020, the number of BP’s Azerbaijani national employees was 2,497 including fixed-term employees.
Since mid-2018, 90% of BP Azerbaijan’s professional staff has been nationals.
Non-professional staff of BP in Azerbaijan is 100% nationalized.
BP will continue its efforts to optimize its learning and development programmes and will actively participate in public and private sector initiatives contributing to the development of the local talent market.
