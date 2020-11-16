2020 third quarter results

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (replaced Chevron as of 16 April 2020 (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31%).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.



In the first three quarters of 2020, we spent about $399 million in operating expenditure and about $1,398 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



During the third quarter, fabrication activities on the topsides and drilling facilities for the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform continued at the fabrication yard in Bibi-Heybat. The latest activities include the commencement of the major lift programme despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, the arrival of the drilling derrick at the yard, with all three sections of the derrick already safely offloaded from the barge and positioned at the site’s construction location. Construction of the drilling modules is currently ongoing.



At the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets factory (BDJF) the pin piles have been completed, successfully loaded out and driven into the seabed ready to receive the platform jacket. The jacket fabrication continues, as does the work on the subsea structures.



Engineering and procurement works remain on track to support the first production from the ACE project in 2023, with the larger equipment now moving from the suppliers into Azerbaijan.



Production



During the third quarter, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the three quarters was on average about 482,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 132 million barrels or 17.9 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (36,000 b/d), Central Azeri (115,000 b/d), West Azeri (118,000 b/d), East Azeri (64,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (97,000 b/d) and West Chirag (52,000 b/d) platforms.



At the end of the quarter, 124 oil wells were producing, while 39 wells were used for water and seven for gas injection.



Drilling and completion



During the first three quarters of 2020, ACG completed 10 oil producer and 2 injector wells.



Associated gas



During the three quarters, ACG delivered an average of 6 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.6 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

