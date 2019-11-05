Third quarter 2019 results

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In the first three quarters of 2019, we spent more than $418 million in operating expenditure and about $1,034 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



In April 2019, the ACG partnership took a decision to commence the next stage of development of the ACG field with a $6 billion project which includes a new offshore platform and facilities designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. The project is expected to achieve first production in 2023 and produce incremental up to 300 million barrels of oil over its lifetime.



The project has already awarded the main fabrication, marine and subsea contracts and has started construction activities (started in July). These activities continued to ramp up through the third quarter of the year.



Production



During the first three quarters of the year, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the first nine months of 2019 was on average about 541,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 148 million barrels or 20 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (41,000 b/d), Central Azeri (133,000 b/d), West Azeri (121,000 b/d), East Azeri (92,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (95,000 b/d) and West Chirag (59,000 b/d) platforms.



At the end of the third quarter, 124 oil wells were producing, while 42 wells were used for water and seven for gas injection.



Drilling and completion



By the end of the third quarter, ACG completed nine oil producer wells.



Associated gas



During the first three quarters, ACG delivered an average of 5.7 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.6 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.