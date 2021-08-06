First half 2021 results

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31%).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.



In the first half of 2021, we spent about $266 million in operating expenditure and more than $846 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



Despite the challenges and restrictions caused by the pandemic, the Azeri Central East (ACE) project remained resilient during the first half of the year along with the other bp-operated activities.

The shipment of major equipment packages and bulk materials to Baku continued in support of the fabrication schedule. The subsea structure and spools installation engineering works were completed in the second quarter.

Fabrication activities on the topsides and drilling facilities continued at the fabrication yard in Bibi-Heybat. These included progressing the drill floor fabrication on the drilling equipment support module, mechanical package installation, pipe fabrication, erection and cable pulling. The skid deck rail machining commenced. The living quarters modules were delivered to Baku and offloaded at the yard, with the first three modules already lifted.



At the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets factory (BDJF) the jacket fabrication continued at multiple work fronts. Welding of the centre box frames progressed, preparation for the jacket skidding commenced. During the second quarter, the project also progressed the offshore installation works associated with the spare power scope on the East Azeri platform, to allow the ACE platform to draw power from the Azeri field optimising power generation across the assets.



At the Sangachal terminal, the design of the onshore control room was completed allowing to commence the planned modifications in the fourth quarter.



Overall, the engineering, procurement and fabrication works remain on track to support first production from the ACE project in 2023.



In the first half of 2021, ACG completed a high-density seismic survey aimed to better understand the reservoir and target production and water injection activities to maximize efficient production from the ACG field. The survey activities, which lasted six months and involved three vessels, were delivered safely and on schedule. In addition to the crewed vessels, an unmanned surface vessel (USV) and a mini remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) were utilized during the survey.



Production



During the second quarter, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the first half of 2021 was on average about 468,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 85 million barrels or 11 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (30,000 b/d), Central Azeri (111,000 b/d), West Azeri (118,000 b/d), East Azeri (78,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (88,000 b/d) and West Chirag (43,000 b/d) platforms.



As part of our ACG annual work programme, a planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) was successfully implemented on the West Azeri platform in the second quarter.



In accordance with the plan, production from the West Azeri platform was suspended for about 13 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work. The programme, which was designed to maintain the long-term ability of the platform to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way, was completed safely and ahead of schedule.



At the end of the quarter, 131 oil wells were producing, while 44 were used for water and eight for gas injection.





Drilling and completion



In the first half of 2021, ACG completed six oil producer and three injector wells.





Associated gas



During the first half, ACG delivered an average of 9.1 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.6 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

