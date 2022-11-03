Third quarter 2022 results

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGCVidesh (2.31%).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.



In the first three quarters of 2022, we spent about $337 million in operating expenditure and $1,204 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



During the third quarter, the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform topsides and drilling facilities fabrication activities continued at the fabrication yard in Bibi-Heybat. The integration of the drilling facilities into the topsides progressed with both the modular drilling support module (MDSM) and the drilling equipment set (DES) fully handed over to commissioning and the drilling rig skidding commissioning commenced.



This followed the safe execution of the 2,350 tonnes MDSM and the 2,400 tonnes DES jack up to the final height of around 27 metres and then the successful skid onto the topsides deck. This was a carefully planned complex “Jack and Skid” operation and a first for bp globally.



Please visit this link to see the time lapse video of this operation.



The topsides mechanical completion handovers progressed significantly supporting the ramp-up of the commissioning activity. The topsides commissioning reached the 50 per cent progress milestone.



The living quarters helideck third party testing certification was completed, and onlytwo mechanical completion handovers across the living quarter modules are yet to be finalized.

At the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jacket factory (BDJF), the jacket is almost ready for loadout planned for early 2023.



The STB-01 transportation barge underwent required modifications and renewed her class certification. The barge then arrived at BDJF where reactivation and sponsons installation activities commenced.



The gas export infield pipeline between the Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms successfully restarted following the ACE tie-in campaign.



The subsea construction vessel Khankendi installed the oil plug retrieval and isolation structure (PRIS/Wye structure), and the diving support vessel subsequently completed all metrology for the oil system spools.



The pipelay barge Israfil Huseynov completed the 16” subsea water injection pipelay.



At the Sangachal terminal, onshore site construction and standalone commissioning activities for the ACE operations control from the shore completed, and integration works with ACE topsides commenced.



The project also commenced offshore execution for the ACE oil pipeline tie-in scope on the Central Azeri platform.



By the end of the third quarter of 2022, the ACE project had almost reached the 80 per cent progress milestone.



All engineering, procurement and onshore fabrication works remain on track to be complete in 2023.



Production

During the third quarter, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the first three quarters was on average about 418,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 114 million barrels or 15 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (25,000 b/d), Central Azeri (105,000 b/d), West Azeri (108,000 b/d), East Azeri (63,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (77,000 b/d) and West Chirag (40,000 b/d) platforms.



At the end of the quarter, 137 oil wells were producing, while 33 were used for water and eight for gas injection.





Drilling and completion

During the first three quarters of 2022, ACG completed 11 oil producer and two water injector wells.

Associated gas



During the three quarters, ACG delivered an average of around 8 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (2.2 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility.

The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

