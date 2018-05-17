First quarter 2018 results

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Statoil (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In the first quarter of 2018, we spent about $102 million in operating expenditure and $260 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

Production

In the first quarter of 2018, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the quarter was on average 597,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 54 million barrels or 7 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (53,000 b/d), Central Azeri (156,000 b/d), West Azeri (123,000 b/d), East Azeri (94,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (109,000 b/d) and West Chirag (62,000 b/d) platforms.



At the end of the quarter, 118 oil wells were producing, while 52 wells were used for gas and water injection.

Drilling and completion



ACG completed 5 oil producer wells in the first quarter of 2018

Associated gas



In the first quarter, ACG delivered an average of about 5.8 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (525 million cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.