2020 first quarter results

The success of projects in the Caspian region depends, in part, on the operators’ ability to create tangible benefits from these projects for the people of the region. To achieve this, BP and the co-venturers continue to implement major social investment projects, which include educational programmes, building skills and capabilities in local communities, improving access to social infrastructure in communities, supporting local enterprises through provision of access to finance and training, support for cultural legacy and sport, as well as technical assistance to public institutions.

In the first quarter of 2020, BP and the co-venturers in BP-operated joint ventures spent $1.0 million in Azerbaijan on social investment projects.



BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that it operates) will continue their social investment initiatives in support of local capacity-building and enterprise development throughout Azerbaijan to assist the country in strengthening its economy.



Some examples of such projects in Azerbaijan are:

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that BP operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting a programme aimed at enhancing employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Azerbaijan. The programme called “Enhancing employability skills for people with disabilities” aims to develop skills and capabilities of selected people with disabilities through trainings and other specialised activities. The project also provides psychological counselling sessions to enhance the participants’ self-confidence. The first phase of this project ended in January 2019 and it moved to Phase 2 in July. Inthis new phase of the project the training programme has been expanded in order to further enhance employment opportunities for the participants. In 2019, BP Azerbaijan developed a special work placement programme and provided an opportunity for selected 9 participants from Phase 1 of the project to engage in an international working environment practicing their new skills and learning from experienced BP staff. Currently, the project continues in Phase 2

with 95 participants in attendance.

The Enterprise Development Programme (EDP), initiated by BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that it operates), is a multi-million-dollar initiative in support of local business development. The programme is part of the efforts to increase local content of contracts in Azerbaijan and contribute to the healthy and transparent development of the local economy. In the first quarter of 2020,

three local companies enrolled for the programme joining the 48 existing participants.

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that BP operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting secondary schools in enhancing IT skills teaching. As part of this 3-year initiative, a new curriculum for IT specialised secondary schools has been developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Education. In addition, 50 teachers representing 25 Baku schools have been were trained to pilot and effectively use the new curriculum. On the basis of the new curriculum, new teaching and learning materials including textbooks for the 10th and

11th grades have been developed ready to be printed.

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that BP operates in Azerbaijan) is involved in the “Build your Future” project to support a large group of 11th grade students in their preparation for university admission exams. The participants in the project are selected from disadvantaged families. The project activities include two components– academic knowledge and social integration. In total, some 188 young people out of 207 participants in the past three academic years (91%) have been successful, meeting the requirements of the higher school entrance exams and becoming students. The project is currently ongoing with a new group of participants (115 participants) targeting the university exams of 2020.

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the South Caucasus Pipeline Company) implemented a project to establish early intervention and pre-school services in 13 districts along the pipeline route and beyond - Hajigabul, Kurdamir, Agdash, Ujar, Yevlakh, Samukh, Goranboy, Shamkir, Tovuz, Agstafa, Agsu, Gobustan and Shirvan. The project was implemented in 3 phases in 2016-2019 with successful completion in 2019.

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that BP operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting a livelihood generation project which initially covered 100 community members from the Yevlakh, Goranboy, Samukh and Shamkir districts by providing equipment, training and continuous consultancy in beekeeping and small farming. This project called “Sweet Gold” was then expanded to cover two more districts - Agstafa and Tovuz, along the BP-operated pipelines. This new phase is for three years - 2018-2020 aiming to benefit over

500 community members and to achieve the planting of over 110000 nectar trees for bee-breeding. To date over 60000 nectar trees have already been planted and over 400 new project beneficiaries have been selected.

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that BP operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting Baku Engineering University by purchasing materials for chemical experiments and installing new equipment in the 11 laboratories earlier established at that university by BP. In addition, the project scope includes the translation from English into Azerbaijani of learning materials for the Chemical Engineering Department. The project is expected to benefit more than 400 students every year.

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that BP operates in Azerbaijan) supported an initiative to raise the quality of care for children with disabilities and their families by offering training opportunities for specialists from the health, education and social services sectors. The project was completed successfully early 2020. The initiative resulted in establishing a new training programme - “Course for Childhood Health, Education and Social Development (CHED)”, certified by Georgetown University (USA). The programme, which is managed by the “CHED faculty”, is comprised of local and international experts who will provide training to over 40 local child care specialists annually.

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that BP operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting a project to improve the capability of up to 60 childdevelopment specialists through provision of trainings in physiotherapy. These specialists are expected to work in total with up to 300 children with disabilities. To date, more than a third of training materials about rehabilitation methods for treatment of

developmental delays and disabilities has been prepared and presented to programme participants.

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that BP operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting “English for Engineers Project” which intends to enhance English language knowledge of teachers and students of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University. The project

helps educational capacity-building, as well as improves the university’s international co-operation. To date, 18 English language teachers have successfully completed “Train-the-Trainers” courses. Classes for 200 students selected for the programme will commence later this year.

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that BP operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting the transfer of international business education expertise to the country through bringing the internationally-recognised Adaptive Strategic Execution Programme to Azerbaijan, basing it at Baku’s ADA University. Overall six streams are planned within the duration of the project covering a total of up to 108 students. Two streams with a total of 44 participants are currently ongoing. The training programme of the project is certified by the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University (USA) and is based on a world-class business education curriculum developed by Duke Corporate Education (Duke CE), a leader in providing executive education globally. The project is designed to help meet the current market demand in executive education.



BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that BP operates in Azerbaijan) commenced a social infrastructure development project in September 2019 to support local communities in Hajigabul and Kurdemir in getting access to improved infrastructure. As part

of this project three kindergartens (one in Hajigabul and two in Kurdemir) are being renovated.

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that BP operates in Azerbaijan) are implementing a project to support development of micro-entrepreneurial skills and capabilities of rural women and enhance their self-employment opportunities by setting up a Community Family Support Club in the Tovuz district. The Club, whose staff have already been recruited and trained, will also provide daily care services to the children of vulnerable women. To date, theproject has selected over 20 women who will be trained on entrepreneurship and will be provided with equipment to support their self-employment efforts.

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that BP operates in Azerbaijan) are supporting a three-year educational project to strengthen data analytics research and training capacity in Azerbaijan. This will be achieved through establishing a competitive and

sustainable dual Master of Science in Computer Science and Master of Science in Data Analytics (MSCS/DA) degree programme, as well as further developing the Centre for Data Analytics Research at ADA University. The degree programme will be comprised of five semesters of which three semesters will take place in Baku and two semesters in Washington DC. The application process has already started for the first semester.

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that BP operates in Azerbaijan) have recently commenced a social project which aims to strengthen project management capabilities of over 10 local universities. Participants in the project will be trained to become internationally certified project management specialists (Certified International Project Management Associates, Level D) and make up project management teams in their respective universities. The project also envisages to produce a project management textbook in Azerbaijani to be used by local universities. 15 local universities are expected to benefit from this project.

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that BP operates in Azerbaijan) have launched a pre-school educational project which will bring together a group of

local experts to develop a learning material

for parents, childcare specialists and pre-school teachers. The learning

material, comprised of 12 sections, will provide recommendations and guidance

on effective care of children from birth to school age.

In addition, in the first quarter of 2020, BP alone spent $0.5 million

on sponsorship projects in Azerbaijan. These included:

Translation from English into Azerbaijani and publication of 10 academic

textbooks on sustainability and supply chain management; human resources management; media and mass

communications; banking and financial markets, principles of

marketing; fundamentals of management; political science; social sciences;

case

management; ethics and values in social work. It is expected

that this project will help raise the quality of teaching of these disciplines

in higher educational institutions benefiting more than 17,000 students at 10

universities. To date translation of three

books have been completed and donated to local universities and

libraries.

BP is supporting an initiative to

enhance the quality of education at the Azerbaijan State University of

Economics (UNEC) through funding the establishment of three research

laboratories related to the themes of food chemistry, food technology and

ecology. The laboratories will be incorporated into graduate and undergraduate

educational programmes of the university and will support the university in its

efforts to provide the labour market with qualified workforce.

BP’s ongoing support

for the development of sport through its partnership with Azerbaijan’s National

Olympic and Paralympic Committees. As part of this partnership, BP funds a

series of development programmes and supports a group of national athletes. In

2016 BP extended its partnership agreement to support Azerbaijan’s national

teams, both National Committees and a group of seven national athletes until the

end of 2020.

BP is funding the upgrade of at

Baku State University’s (BSU) publishing house. The project supports the

university’s efforts to improve the quality of its publications, to publish

research findings of the teaching staff and students, and to provide the

students majoring in publishing and editing, as well as journalism and

philology with an internship opportunity.

BP is supporting a youth project called “Yuksel” to help students and

young people realize their professional dreams and develop individual

qualities. The main idea of the project is to inspire young people to success

and achievements. As part of the project, renowned people and well known

specialists, who can serve as role models for young people, will lead workshops

at Baku Book Centre every week and will present their audience with books

purchased by BP on the subjects they cover at the workshops.

BP sponsored the “2nd congress for kids with special needs” held in

Baku. The theme of the congress, which brought together world-famous experts

from Azerbaijan, USA, UK, Italy, Greece, Turkey and Russia, was autism.

BP supported the national

competition “Scientists of Tomorrow” which covers such disciplines as mathematics, physics,

chemistry, biology, medicine and health, ecology, engineering and computer

science. The competition has been held annually since 2012. It aims to develop

scientific potential of the youth by exposing them to different scientific

research activities, as well as helping select the most successful students for

further participation in the annual International Science and Engineering Fair

(ISEF) in the United States.

BP sponsored an international

symposium on “Industrial commitments: archaeology and contribution to cultural

heritage” and the second Republican Customs Forum: Foreign Trade Participants

organized by the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

BP also sponsored the Azerbaijani National Rounds of the “2020 Philip

C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition”. The 2020 Jessup Problem challenges teams

to address the legal issues surrounding treaty succession, fully autonomous

weapons systems, government ministers accused of war crimes, and the

potentially conflicting jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice and

the World Trade Organization.

BP is funding the “Management and business skills for young engineers”

programme for Baku Higher Oil School. This is a comprehensive training

programme that will equip young engineers with analytical tools and techniques

to improve internal and external operations. The students will develop skills

in the analysis and evaluation of complex business problems and gain a

methodical approach to problem solving and decision making. The curriculum

consists of eight core modules.

BP also sponsored the Enactus Azerbaijan Winter School which promotes

entrepreneurship by developing students’ business skills. Enactus teams from 23

local universities, a total of 150 people, participated in the Winter School. The universities winning annual competitions

in different countries represent their country and university in the Enactus

Global competition held in various countries around the world.

BP sponsored AmCham Azerbaijan and AIPN CIS-FSU Chapter’s joint event

on “AIPN Model Contracts”. The main objective was to discuss the common AIPN

contracts used in oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan and internationally.

BP relaunched its bursary progamme in late 2019. The programme aims to

improve English language skills of the 2nd year students representing

petrochemical universities. This will enable the students to pursue their

career ambitions more confidently with improved English language skills.

Currently about 30 students from different universities are taking part in the

programme.

