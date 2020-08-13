2020 first half results

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (replaced Chevron as of 16 April 2020 (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31%).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In the first half of 2020, we spent about $268 million in operating expenditure and more than $947 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

During the second quarter the ACE (Azeri Central East) platform fabrication activities on the topsides and drilling facilities at the Bibi-Heybat fabrication yard, and the jacket fabrication at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets (BDJF) factory continued with social distancing measures in place and limitations on the work force numbers. Good progress is being made with the first major lift of the drilling support module lower deck achieved and the first major equipment delivered to Baku in the second quarter. The next major topsides lift was successfully completed in July 2020.

The fabrication of the living quarters in Sweden continues, as does the subsea fabrication at BDJF with the subsea pipe coating already completed at Caspian Pipe Coating (CPC).

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Azerbaijan and around the world continue to impact the delivery of materials and equipment throughout the supply chain. Despite of these, the project team continue to work collaboratively with all parties to achieve the best outcome for the project and the jacket pin piles are on target for installation in the third quarter of

2020.



Production

During the second quarter, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the first half of 2020 was on average about 498,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 91 million barrels or more than 12 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (38,000 b/d), Central Azeri (123,000 b/d), West Azeri (122,000 b/d), East Azeri (66,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (96,000 b/d) and West Chirag (53,000 b/d) platforms.

At the end of the quarter, 129 oil wells were producing, while 42 wells were used for water and seven for gas injection.



Drilling and completion

In the first half of 2020, ACG completed eight oil producer wells.



Associated gas

During the first half, ACG delivered an average of 6.9 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.3 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal

Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

