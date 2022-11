The bp in Azerbaijan Sustainability Report 2019 provides a wide range of information on bp’s 2019 performance in Azerbaijan including information on:

Achievements and challenges in our projects and operations

The place of bp operations in Azerbaijan in the bp group production portfolio

Staff nationalization and recruitment

Our safety, health, and environmental performance

Social programmes implemented by bp and its co-venturers

Educational, cultural and sport initiatives sponsored by bp and its co-venturers

Five-year (2015-2019) performance and plans of bp in Azerbaijan

We hope you enjoy reading the report and find it useful. As in the previous years, this year the report has incorporated feedback from a wide range of stakeholders, including employees, media and civil society. So, we encourage the readers to send us their feedback on the report as it will assist us in improving our future reports further.