Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Operations and projects
  4. Pipelines
  5. South Caucasus pipeline

South Caucasus pipeline

 

Learn more about the pipeline exporting Azerbaijani gas to the world markets

South Caucasus Pipeline (starting point at Sangachal terminal)

South Caucasus Pipeline

The South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) was built to export Shah Deniz gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia and Türkiye. The pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal near Baku. It follows the route of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) crude oil pipeline through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Türkiye, where it is linked to the Turkish gas distribution system.

 

SCP was constructed jointly with BTC in order to minimise the environmental and social impact and to achieve capital and operating cost saving synergies.

 

The pipeline has been operational since late 2006 transporting gas to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and starting from July 2007 to Türkiye from Shah Deniz Stage 1.

 

The length of the pipeline is 691km, with 443 km in Azerbaijan and 248 km in Georgia. The diameter is a 42-inch.

 

South Caucasus Pipeline Company (SCPC) has been responsible for the construction and operation of the whole pipeline.

 

The SCP has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. The expanded section of the pipeline commenced commercial deliveries to Türkiye in June 2018 and to Europe in December 2020.

 

As from 20 March 2020 technical operatorship of the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) has been

transferred from BP Exploration (Shah Deniz) Limited to SOCAR Midstream Operations Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of SOCAR.

 

On 1 August 2021 the transition of the technical operatorship of the South Caucasus Pipeline Company (SCPC) from BP Exploration (Shah Deniz) Limited to SOCAR Midstream Operations LLC was finalized. The transition process which started in March 2020 was successfully completed in July 2021. Despite the challenges caused by COVID-19 bp and SOCAR worked in close collaboration to effectively implement all the aspects of the process.


The transfer of technical operatorship was carried out in fulfilment of the obligations undertook in the revised SCPC Pipeline Owners’ Agreement, signed in December 2013 as part of the Final Investment Decision on the Shah Deniz Stage 2 and South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion (SCPX) projects.

 

In 2022, the SCP spent around $72 million in operating expenditure and more than $5 million in capital expenditure in total.

 

The SCP has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. The expanded section of the pipeline commenced commercial deliveries to Türkiye in June 2018 and to Europe in December 2020.

 

During the year, the daily average export throughput of the SCP was 57.4 million cubic metres of gas per day.

SCP shareholders

29.99%
19.99%
19%
14.35%
10%
6.67%

Related content

SCP ESIA documentation

Get familiar with SCP Environmental and Social Impact Assessment

Legal agreements

Our legal agreements
ST

2022 first quarter results

Find more about the latest updates on SCP