The South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) was built to export Shah Deniz gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia and Türkiye. The pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal near Baku. It follows the route of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) crude oil pipeline through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Türkiye, where it is linked to the Turkish gas distribution system.

SCP was constructed jointly with BTC in order to minimise the environmental and social impact and to achieve capital and operating cost saving synergies.

The pipeline has been operational since late 2006 transporting gas to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and starting from July 2007 to Türkiye from Shah Deniz Stage 1.

The length of the pipeline is 691km, with 443 km in Azerbaijan and 248 km in Georgia. The diameter is a 42-inch.

South Caucasus Pipeline Company (SCPC) has been responsible for the construction and operation of the whole pipeline.

The SCP has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. The expanded section of the pipeline commenced commercial deliveries to Türkiye in June 2018 and to Europe in December 2020.

As from 20 March 2020 technical operatorship of the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) has been