Social Investment Initiative

bp AGTR on behalf of its Co-venturers in the ACG, BTC, SCP and SD oil and gas projects has an ongoing commitment to socially invest in long-term, environmentally friendly, socio-economic development in the areas impacted by its assets and activities. bp and co-venturers are good corporate citizen and value sustainable development of the communities and the broader society affected by its operations.

Our vision is progressing from sustainable communities to sustainable societies

The recent challenges in the world economy raise more need for the private sector actors to become socially and environmentally more conscious toward the surroundings it operates at.



Improvement of the socio-economic situation and adaptation to the effects of climate change require mitigation measures that necessitate combined efforts of governments, non-governmental institutions and international entities. As the driving force of economic growth, private sector actors bear a responsibility to tackle these challenges.

Operating in AGT Region as a responsible neighbor, BP invests in the communities affected by its operations, but more than that, evaluates opportunities where it can step beyond its operations and contribute to the progress of the societies it cooperates with to improve the general socio-economic environment.

Our mission is to develop sustainable relationships and cooperation frameworks to achieve positive change in the communities and societies affected by our operations

By aligning with business strategy, we aim to create positive impact on society through delivering sustainable projects and relationships. Our goal for Azerbaijan is to improve pro-poor growth conditions in the Projects Affected Communities and conditions for nationwide economic development in the selected non-oil & gas sectors. We aim to reach our goal through the following objectives:

Improving enviromental protection

Increasing income of rural households (with a value chain approach);

Introducing new or improvement of existing standards in Education;

Developing small and medium enterprises;

Improving need-based and targeted community infrastructure

We are currently implementing dozens of projects under the abovementioned strategic objectives. Some of our projects have had high impact beyond the communities we are working with, and are currently being scaled up. We work with well-known implementing partners who have comparative advantage in their field of operation to implement Social Investment projects of highest quality and deliver sustainable results.

