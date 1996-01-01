ACG technology

bp as operator of the ACG contract, sees itself as a technology-based company. The ACG developments are underpinned by this expertise and while it has been an investment that builds on tradition, it has also been ahead of its time in technology, transferring industry’s cutting-edge innovations transfer to the Caspian region.

Many of bp’s own new technologies have been successfully applied to ACG’s development operations and projects in Azerbaijan, some of them for the first time in the Caspian.

Extended reach drilling (ERD) enables well targets to be located a considerable distance from the platform thereby increasing recovery. The longest ERD well we have drilled so far is 6.4km from the Chirag platform. We believe that this technology will allow us to maximise recovery from ACG for decades to come.

, which provides the opportunity to complete wells with a longer length and lower formation thickness thereby increasing production rates. bp Well Advisor ensures safe, reliable and efficient well operations by using real-time information. Its integrated consoles enable to detect early warning indicators of potential well construction issues, enhancing operational decisions with real-time well surveillance, boosting drilling efficiency, reducing non-productive time. bp Well Advisor was introduced to the Caspian in 2012 when its casing running console became fully operational on all three Azeri platforms and Deepwater Gunashli.

. In January 2024, we launched a new 4-dimensional (4D) high-definition ocean bottom node seismic programme on the ACG field. This is the largest-ever seismic acquisition commitment made by bp globally by all its aspects – area size, cost and programme duration. The new programme, which focuses on ACG's Balakhany and Fasila reservoirs, covers an area of 740 square kilometres under source and 507 square kilometres under receivers, has a total cost of around $370 million, and a duration of five years (2024-2028). The most up-to-date 4D technology used for this programme will allow us to acquire further in-depth data about the reservoir helping us identify ways to minimize future well surprises and maximize the field recovery in the next decades. bp sees Azerbaijan as a major centre of technology expertise in well completions. Completion technology such as open hole gravel packed screens and large diameter tubulars equipped with the fibre-optic allows higher production rates while controlling the amount of sand being produced. Various sand-face completion types like Cased and Perforated (C&P), Stand-alone Screens (SAS), Expandable Sand Screens (ESS), Pre-packed and Open Hole Gravel Packed Screens were installed and piloted at early days of ACG life, before transferring to other bp regions. Today in ACG the standard completion design for producing wells is the Open Hole Gravel Pack (OHGP). This was a real breakthrough in the early 2000s, and we still find it effective today. Historically wells were packed with natural proppant while recently non-radioactive tracer proppant has been used. Over the years the OHGP completion technology has undergone significant enhancements. bp's Azerbaijan business has also looked at potential application of gravel pack completion in cased hole during the up-hole recompletion. The Cased Hole Gravel Packed completion was successfully installed in East Azeri D06 producer in 2017.



A number of new subsurface technologies deployed at the completion stage changed the way in which the ACG field was developed in the direction of better wells and reservoir performance and lower intervention costs providing invaluable real-time surveillance data across the field.