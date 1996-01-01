The role technology plays in developing oil and gas resources in Azerbaijan

Technology plays a critical role in solving many of the challenges faced by operating in the Caspian. From first finding and characterising the hydrocarbons resources, to delivering their optimal development plans to maximise recovery safely and efficiently.

Across bp’s portfolio, Azerbaijan stands out as a major centre of technology deployment. Considerable innovation has been brought into the Caspian, from bp’s Research and Development centres in the UK and US, as well as through transfer of technologies deployed in other parts of bp.

However, many innovations deployed in Azerbaijan have been home grown, generated from within the Caspian region, as engineers have developed novel solutions to deal with specific challenges. For example, across bp, we see Azerbaijan as a major centre of technology expertise in completions and reservoir surveillance