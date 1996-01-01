bp has a robust focused technology plan for Azerbaijan, outlining the trials and deployment of our latest technologies across the fields we operate. More than fifty new to industry and new to region technologies make up this plan, across reservoir, wells and operations.

These technologies are prioritised to align with bp’s Area Development Planning Process. Each material field or group of fields has an Area Development Plan (ADP), which sets out how the field is developed to maximise value. Each ADP is underpinned by a Technology Plan. These are approved by Production & Operations Executive team at most every two years, some annually.

Each technology on the Plan has a schedule to study its impact, trial it in a lower risk environment, before moving to deployment at field scale. Progress of these schedules is performance managed by ADP stewardship squad in the Region.